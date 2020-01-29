FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
FOMC Rate Decision on Wednesday—What to Expect

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is meeting this week and will decide on the Federal Funds rate. The decision will be released on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 PM EST.

The rate is currently set at 1.5% to 1.75%.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) FedWatch Tool, which is based on activity in Fed Fund Futures, indicates that traders are pricing in a 87.3% chance that the Fed will keep rates the same. They are pricing in a 12.7% chance of an increase, to a target range of 1.75% to 2%.

While an increase or reduction in the rate is unlikely based on this data, it also means that any move other than "no change" by the Fed could cause a big move in U.S. dollar (USD) currency pairs.

A raise would see the USD surge against other currencies, while a drop would see it plunge. More likely, if the rate doesn’t change, which is what traders are expecting, the movement overall should be relatively muted. That said, there is always volatility around the announcement since many traders cancel their bids and offers prior to the announcement, and pile them all back in after the announcement.

Longer-Term Outlook for US Rates

Looking out into 2020, traders are pricing in a higher likelihood of an eventual rate cut. Markets are pricing in a 76.3% chance rates will stay the same in April, June is 61.3%, and July is 49.6%. So the odds of a rate cut gradually increase (as odds of the rate staying the same decrease).

EUR/USD Technical Perspective

The EURUSD has been under downward pressure in 2020, falling back to a support level near 1.10. The 1.10 area has been punctured a couple of times in November, and now in January, but the level has so far resulted in the price bouncing off of it. 

EURUSD heading into FOMC interest rate announcement Jan 29 2020
TradingView

If the US holds rates and indicates they will continue to hold them, that will likely result in the EURUSD continuing to decline below 1.10. The target is near the bottom of the regression channel at 1.08.

If they drop rates, the EURUSD would push higher. I will be watching the 1.11 zone first. If it can rally there, and then break above it, that opens the door for a move into the 1.12 to 1.125 region, which is the top of an expanding range going back to November. This scenario is unlikely since a cut is unexpected. That said, when something is unexpected the resulting move is large and fast.

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision Also Looming

The following day, Thursday, January 30, at 7 AM EST the Bank of England (BoE) will release their interest rate decision. They are also expected to keep rates the same at 0.75%, but a growing contingent of traders believe a cut is in the cards.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT, join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CoryMitchell-CMT
CoryMitchell-CMT

A non-event as the policy announcement had almost exactly the same language as the prior announcement. Technical outlook is still the same. If we see the drop below recent lows, I would expect more selling. If we push above 1.1035, then a pop higher becomes more likely.

News Events

