Bank of Canada (BOC) Rate Decision on Wednesday - What to Expect

The Bank of Canada is meeting this week and will decide on whether to keep or alter the interest rate in Canada. The decision is released on Jan. 22 at 10 AM EST. Canadian Core CPI is also released on the 22nd at 8:30 AM EST.

The interest rate is currently 1.75% and is expected to remain there; no change in the rate is expected.

While an increase or reduction in the rate is unlikely, it also means that any decision other than "no change" by the BOC could cause a large move in Candian dollar (CAD) currency pairs.

A raise would likely see the CAD surge against other currencies, while a drop would see it plunge. More likely, if the rate doesn’t change, which is what traders are expecting, the movement overall should be relatively muted. That said, there is always volatility around the announcement since many traders cancel their bids and offers prior to the announcement, and then pile all those orders back in after the announcement.

USD/CAD Technical Perspective

The USDCAD has been consolidating on the daily chart for seven sessions. This consolidation occurs after the price bounced off the support of a large wedge pattern.

The rate decision may be the catalyst the pair needs to break out the consolidation.

An upside breakout of the consolidation indicates a move toward the top of the wedge, near 1.3250.

A downside breakout of the consolidation signals a move back down toward wedge support near 1.2960.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be releasing its interest rate decision on Jan. 23 at 7:45 AM EST.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT, join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.