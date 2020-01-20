FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

Bank of Canada (BOC) Rate Decision on Wednesday - What to Expect

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The Bank of Canada is meeting this week and will decide on whether to keep or alter the interest rate in Canada. The decision is released on Jan. 22 at 10 AM EST. Canadian Core CPI is also released on the 22nd at 8:30 AM EST.

The interest rate is currently 1.75% and is expected to remain there; no change in the rate is expected.

While an increase or reduction in the rate is unlikely, it also means that any decision other than "no change" by the BOC could cause a large move in Candian dollar (CAD) currency pairs.

A raise would likely see the CAD surge against other currencies, while a drop would see it plunge. More likely, if the rate doesn’t change, which is what traders are expecting, the movement overall should be relatively muted. That said, there is always volatility around the announcement since many traders cancel their bids and offers prior to the announcement, and then pile all those orders back in after the announcement.

USD/CAD Technical Perspective

The USDCAD has been consolidating on the daily chart for seven sessions. This consolidation occurs after the price bounced off the support of a large wedge pattern.

The rate decision may be the catalyst the pair needs to break out the consolidation. 

USDCAD consolidating heading into BOC rate decision Jan. 20 2020
TradingView

An upside breakout of the consolidation indicates a move toward the top of the wedge, near 1.3250.

A downside breakout of the consolidation signals a move back down toward wedge support near 1.2960. 

See Watch for USD/CAD Consolidation Breakout Soon for additional commentary on the USDCAD. Also, check out the Forex Majors Video Outlook for this week.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be releasing its interest rate decision on Jan. 23 at 7:45 AM EST.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT, join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Price Action Trade Signal on Daily Chart - April 22, 2020

The GBPCAD has a flashed a price action sell signal on the daily chart. An aggressive trailing stop loss eliminates risk quickly and helps to lock in profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key level, providing a trade opportunity whether the price bounces or breaks lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Explaining the NEGATIVE (Below $0) Oil Price That Occurred Today

The May crude oil contract went into negative territory, that's below $0, trading down to -$40. Here's why it happened, and why it isn't the end of the world.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Price Action Outlook - April 20

A look at the EURUSD, its current outlook and direction, and what would change it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Sometimes a trend will look like it is reversing, only to surge back in the trending direction. Learn strategies to take advantage and minimize losses.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Forex Account Unless You Understand Futures

Many forex brokers offer trading via Contract for Difference (CFD) in oil, gold, the S&P 500, etc.. These are based on futures contracts, a market very different than forex.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watching EURAUD, Consolidation Breakout Provides Trade in Either Direction

EURAUD is in a descending channel and consolidating after a rally. An upside or downside breakout from the consolidation provides a short-term opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT