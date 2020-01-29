On Thursday the BoE is expected to maintain its 0.75% interest rate target. The current 0.75% rate has been in effect since mid-2015 when the rate was increased from 0.5%.

While the consensus is that the rate will hold, there is a contingent of traders that believe a rate cut to 0.5% is in the cards.

Chance of a BoE Policy Change

Whether the rate holds steady or is cut is up in the air.

Since the opinions are mixed, a cut would likely see the GBP decline further. If rates hold steady, the GBP may be buoyed for now, but if the expectation of a cut remains, that could weigh on the GBP into the future. No matter what, the news will help fuel the technical scenarios discussed below.

GBP/USD Outlook Heading into BoE Announcement

Heading into the announcement the GBPUSD is trading along a rising trendline extending back to November.

If rates are held, that could provide a temporary boost off support and into the 1.31 area. That's the resistance area of a short-term triangle.

A close above 1.3150 signals a breakout of the triangle and a continued advance to the upside. The GBPUSD was in an uptrend heading into this triangle pattern.

A rate cut would push the GBPUSD lower. A drop below 1.2975 breaks the triangle and also breaks the recent swing low established on Jan. 28. The downside target is near 1.28, just above the November swing low.

Essentially, watch for a breakout of the latest blue box on the 4-hour chart. The lines and arrows mark the next target zone.

The technical scenarios remain in play regardless of what the BoE does. With the price at support, a break lower indicates a further decline, while a move up indicates a continuation of the triangle and an upside breakout if the price moves above triangle resistance.

EUR/GBP Outlook

The EURGBP was recently discussed in Watch This Important Level.

The EURGBP bounced off major support in December. Following that it entered a range. On Jan. 22 it broke to the downside but quickly came back to the breakout area. Heading into the announcement the price is in a tight consolidation right at range support.

A rally above 0.8480 signals a further rally toward the top of the range, with a target just below 0.86.

If the price drops below 0.8445, watch for the price to retest the December lows as the short-term downtrend since early in the year continues. Targets could be placed near 0.8340.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.