Trade Trigger Examples and Why You Should Them

A trade trigger is a precise event that triggers you into a trade. I could be price-action based, based on an indicator, or anything that is concrete and that happens in real-time and that you can also see playing out in history.

You need a trade trigger in real-time to let you right now is the time to act. It is a precise event that triggers your action. Until that time, you have done your analysis but there is no action yet. It also should be visible on historical charts, so that you can backtest and verify if the trade trigger (and your strategy) works.

Without a trade trigger you may delay entry, take trades too early, skip trades, or take trades that aren't part of a strategy. A trade trigger is your call to action, and tells you to sit on your hands if there is no trade trigger.

Creating Trade Triggers

Trade triggers can be simple or complex. One isn't necessarily better than the other, it just depends on the strategy we want to use. The trader trigger is a part of the strategy.

A strategy without trade triggers is based on whim. You buy and sell when you feel like it, but those actions aren't necessarily based on a proven winning method. A strategy, with trade triggers, can be tested for profitability, it can be replicated, and it can be tweaked to improve performance. Trades based on whim can't do those things.

There are potentially many ways to create trade triggers, for the entry and exit. Here are a few examples.

Make a trade at a specific time of day, day of the week, or day of the year.

Make a trade when an indicator reaches a certain level.

Make a trade when one indicator crosses another (common with moving averages).

Make a trade when the price crosses an indicator on the chart.

Make a trade when the price reaches a certain price or percentage move (common with stop losses).

Make a trade when a price bar closes.

Make a trade when the price moves outside a price pattern, such as a consolidation, triangle, rectangle, head and shoulders, and so on.

Make a trade when a fundamental or economic data point reaches a certain level.

Make a trade when one of the above signals occurs, but then fails. This is called a false breakout or failed signal.

These could be combined. For example, you may only take a trade between 8 am and 9am, and only if one moving average crosses another. In this case, the time frame becomes a qualifier, and the moving average is the trade trigger. The time period has to be in effect, and if it is, then the moving average is the only thing that can trigger the trade.



This example could be altered by also waiting for the price bar to close. Now the close of the price bar becomes the trade trigger, assuming the other two qualifiers (time and moving average crossover) are still in place.

Examples of Trade Triggers

Assume a trader likes to trade breakouts from chart patterns. They initiate a trade when the price breaks out of the pattern. They also need a trade trigger for getting out, both with a profit or with a loss.

The chart shows a simple example of this. A triangle forms on this 15-minute EURUSD chart. The trader enters as the price moves above the identified pattern. A stop loss is placed below the last swing low of the triangle. A target is placed above the triangle. In this case, it is placed an equal distance to the height fo the triangle. The triangle is 13 pips high at its thickest point, and so the profit target goes 13 pips above the breakout point.

This is the conventional way chart patterns are traded. While it is simple, chart patterns are a complete strategy in that they have trade triggers for the entry and exits. It is up to the trader to then determine their proper position size. They may also wish to add in additional rules; they may only trade certain patterns, or only patterns that break out in the current trend direction, for example. All such rules are written down in a trading plan.

Here's another example, using indicators. Assume the trader has several qualifiers. These are things that need to be in effect before a trade can trigger.

Here are their qualifiers for a trade entry:

It is during the US trading session.

A 5-minute chart is used.

The 5 period EMA crosses the 9 period EMA in either direction.

The price must close above both moving averages in the event of an up cross, or below both moving averages in the event of a down cross.

Average true range greater than 6 pips.

Trader Trigger:

A trade is taken immediately after the close of the 5-minute price bar if the qualifiers are met.

Stop Loss:

The maximum stop loss is 2 x ATR, placed at the outset of the trade.

A qualified trade trigger in the opposite direction stops out the current trade if the profit target has not been hit.

Profit Target:

1 x ATR

Here's an example of a trade using this method.

The strategy could utilize a trailing stop loss instead of a fixed target. This would change the profit target from 1xATR to something else. For example, exit on the first candle close below (for a long trade) the 5 or 9-period moving average (pick one).

Or exit, when the 5 period crosses back below the 9-period moving average, and a candle closes on the same side as the crossover direction. This would mean the long isn't exited until this happens, on the above chart.

This is an example strategy to highlight trade triggers. It is not a strategy I used or tested extensively.

My Most Common Trade Triggers

My most common trade triggers are consolidation breakouts. See How to Day Trade with a Trend Strategy. I do my analysis, I wait for the price to get near an area I want to trade, and then I wait for the price to move sideways for at least three price bars. Then, I only enter if the price moves outside that consolidation in the direction I want to trade in. A stop loss goes on the other side of the consolidation.



Historically I have used very few technical indicators. Yet I am currently trying to incorporate some into my strategies. The main reason is automation. Programming a moving average crossover is very simple. Indictors make it possible to break down complex price action into simple rules a computer can understand. Therefore, while I am a price action trader at heart, I am currently finding ways to use indicators to trade my strategies. The indicators can then be used as a trade trigger.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT