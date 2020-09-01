FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

The Technical Turnaround Forex Day Trading Strategy for EURUSD

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Use this strategy on the 1-minute EURUSD chart during the London and/or US session. I'd wait till the London session gets going, so the strategy is best applied between 3 AM EST and noon EST. 

This strategy typically generates at least one trade during the time frame discussed, often more. Sometimes it will generate two or three trades during the London/New York overlap period (8 AM EST to noon EST), but not every day.

This is a price action reversal strategy, designed to get into a trade when a reversal is likely occurring. Not every reversal generates a trade signal though. We are waiting for specific conditions that help put the odds in our favor.

The Technical Turnaround EURUSD Day Trading Strategy

That basic concept of the strategy is that we need to the price to move back up to near a prior swing high after a decline, or back down to a prior swing low after a rally. 

The price must then make at least one small price swing before consolidating. 

The price must then break out of the consolidation in the expected direction to trigger a trade. 

A stop loss goes just outside the opposite side of the consolidation. 

The simplest profit target is placed at a 2:1 reward:risk. For example, if risking 3 pips on a trade (approximate height of consolidation), place a profit target 6 pips from the entry. If risking 6 pips, the target goes at 12 pips. 

Here's an example of a reversal to the downside. The price falls back to a prior swing low and has a couple of swings before consolidating. The price then breaks the consolidation to the downside, triggering a trade.

This trade occurs during the London session.

EURUSD technical turnaround EURUSD day trading strategy on 1-minute chart

The trade had 2.4 pips of risk, with an exit at a 4.8 pip target for a 2:1 reward:risk. If risking 1% of the account, the winning trade increases the account by 2%.

The next trade came after the start of the US session. Some unexpected news occurred just after the entry resulting in a big move. But the trade still captured a 2% gain to the account.

EURUSD technical turnaround day trading strategy on 1-minute chart

Here are another couple of examples of the strategy that occurred the following day.

EURUSD 1-minute technical turnaround strategy

EURUSD Day Trading Strategy Thoughts and Alterations

I prefer to be in and out of my day trades rather quickly. This is because I typically only trade for an hour or two when I do day trade. 

As you can see, since we are trading a reversal strategy, the price will often continue to run in the new direction which means you could use a bigger target or a form of trailing stop loss that potentially captures more profit when a big move occurs. Of course, this may also mean having to get out with a smaller profit or a loss if the price reverses again while you are waiting for that big gain. 

Look for examples of the strategy playing out on your own charts, then decide how you want to utilize the strategy, creating your own personal rules. Practice in a demo account and make sure you can trade the strategy profitability before attempting it with real money.

As for whether it works on other pairs or time frames, I don't know. I only use this strategy on the 1-minute EURUSD chart. Although, I do use it to trade stocks as well, on a daily chart. Therefore, it likely would work on other time frames and currency pairs, but check it out yourself before attempting to implement it.

A similar pattern will often occur as a continuation pattern as well. I especially like it during a trend when the price is nearing the daily high or low. See the second trade in this article for an example of that.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trading Tips

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pre-Trade Checklist for Swing Trading Forex

A forex pre-trade checklist makes sure you're only taking trades that align with your strategies, setting you up for the best chance at swing trading success. Here's an example of one.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Revisiting Swing Trade Ideas From This Month - EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY, and others.

A number of the swing trades discussed this month are still ongoing or setting up. Here's an update on them: USDCHF, EURCAD, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, and USDMXN.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Day Trading Setups in the EURUSD This Morning (+4% to account)

Took two day trades this morning in the EURUSD based on price action setups. Here is the play-by-play on how and why these trades were chosen.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Win-Rate, Reward-to-Risk, and Finding the Profitable Balance

It's not just how many trades you win, but how big the average wins are relative to the size of the average loss. Find the balance, find profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDMXN Once Again Testing Support Near 21.90. Trade Opportunities.

USDMXN is testing a support level it has bounced off of four times in the last two months. There are trading opportunities whether the level holds or breaks.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Find High Reward Trades Based on Price Structures (Entry, Stop Loss, Profit Target)

Setting profits targets based on price structures is a way to extract profit on trades based on what the market is telling us, instead of what we hope it will do.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

denika_r

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Forex Account Unless You Understand Futures

Many forex brokers offer trading via Contract for Difference (CFD) in oil, gold, the S&P 500, etc.. These are based on futures contracts, a market very different than forex.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Tried to Break Out Today, Watching for Confirmation or False Breakout

EURUSD is attempting to break out of a price range at a key long-term level. The breakout is not confirmed yet; it could still be false.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURGBP Tightening Below Multi-Year Resistance Level, Awaiting Trade Signal

EURGBP is starting to form a triangle near a multi-year resistance area. There are short-term and longer-term trades to watch for here.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPJPY at Top of 2.5 Year Descending Channel, Awaiting Entry Signal

GBPJPY is at the top of a 2.5 year descending channel. If it turns lower it could present a short-term opportunity for the next wave to the downside. A continued rally signals a potential change in the long-term trend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

DoMinh