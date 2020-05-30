The "Price Structure" Strategy Reading and Watch List

Many of the daily trade ideas published on FX@TheStreet have to do with price structures.

Here's the list of educational articles and videos related to the strategy.

What are Price Structures, and how to trade them:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/how-to-place-trading-profit-targets-based-on-price-structures



A checklist for Price Structures trading:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/pre-trade-checklist-for-swing-trading-forex



(New) Trading the new trend After a price structure breakout:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/what-to-do-after-a-price-structure-breakout-trading-the-new-trend

Performance and Lessons Learned From the Month of May

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/lessons-from-published-trades-in-may (some additional insights in the comments of that article)

Other articles/videos that are helpful with the strategy:



Reading price action (to aid with entry near price structure edges)

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/how-to-spot-trend-and-trend-reversals-using-price-action



Where to place stop losses:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/using-stop-losses-and-where-to-place-them



Position sizing (so important)

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/three-effective-position-sizing-methods-for-trading-forex

Reward-to-Risk and Win-Rate, find the balance:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/win-rate-reward-to-risk-and-finding-the-profitable-balance

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.