The "Price Structure" Strategy Reading and Watch List

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Many of the daily trade ideas published on FX@TheStreet have to do with price structures. 

Here's the list of educational articles and videos related to the strategy.

What are Price Structures, and how to trade them: 

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/how-to-place-trading-profit-targets-based-on-price-structures


A checklist for Price Structures trading:
https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/pre-trade-checklist-for-swing-trading-forex

(New) Trading the new trend After a price structure breakout: 
https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/what-to-do-after-a-price-structure-breakout-trading-the-new-trend

Performance and Lessons Learned From the Month of May

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/lessons-from-published-trades-in-may (some additional insights in the comments of that article)

Other articles/videos that are helpful with the strategy:


Reading price action (to aid with entry near price structure edges)
https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/how-to-spot-trend-and-trend-reversals-using-price-action

Where to place stop losses:
https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/using-stop-losses-and-where-to-place-them

Position sizing (so important)
https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/three-effective-position-sizing-methods-for-trading-forex

Reward-to-Risk and Win-Rate, find the balance:

https://www.thestreet.com/forex/forex-trading-tips/win-rate-reward-to-risk-and-finding-the-profitable-balance

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

How to Trade the New Trend after a Breakout

Currency pairs moving within price structures present high-reward trading opportunities. But so do the trends that follow a breakout. Here's how to do it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD and GBPCHF Close to Key Levels, Awaiting Trades

EURCAD and GBPCHF have been added to the watch list; awaiting trade signals. The current CADJPY trade is halfway to the target.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How Much Are Your Trading Mistakes Costing You? Find out!

Tallying how much trading mistakes cost in dollars is a valuable exercise. It leads to performance improvement and shows how much more capital you could be making.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CADJPY Trade Underway

The CADJPY is at the top of a rising channel and also bumping up against several prior swing highs. 7:1 reward:risk trade underway.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Make a Daily Trading Routine to Improve your Trading, Discipline, and Life

A daily routine is what helps us stick to our trading plan and reinforce good trading habits. Without it, we are more likely to make mistakes, miss trades, and succumb to emotion.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Not Much Matching the Strategy This Morning

There is often a compulsion to trade, even when valid trade setups are not present for a particular strategy. Avoid that compulsion.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Lessons From the Published Trades in May

Here's how the published trades performed with no intervention. It highlights that being right and making money are different things, and holding for the big profit target results in big gains.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

NZD Pairs Line up for Potential Correction

The NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDSGD, and GBPNZD all have NZD at resistance and potentially rolling over. I discuss which one to trade and the trade setup.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD, NZDSGD, GBPNZD, and Others On the Trade List This Morning

There are a number of pairs near key levels, which means lots of trade possibilities today in EURUSD, NZDSGD, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPJPY, USDSEK, and EURSEK.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPUSD and NZDJPY In Key Areas This Morning

The GBPUSD and NZDJPY are on the trade radar this morning as they are near key technical areas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT