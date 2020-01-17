Quickly See Which Currencies are Performing Best and Worst

FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Forex traders are constantly faced with having to choose one pair over another. Maybe you find yourself contemplating a long trade in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Both have similar setups, but at a given time is one a better option?

Or maybe you are faced with a short EUR/USD or GBP/USD trade. Which one is more favorable?

Trading currencies, we are constantly faced with tradeoffs. If you are bullish on the USD, you could buy the USD related to any currency, and maybe that will work out. But ideally, if you want to buy the USD it is best to do it against a currency that is weak.

This goes for any currency. If you want to buy Euros, buy the EUR against a currency that is weak. If you want to sell GBP, sell it against a currency that is strong. 

Pair weak with strong in order to maximize the efficiency of a trade. 

If you buy the USD because it is acting strong, and the AUD is also acting strongly, it doesn't make sense to sell AUD/USD (sell AUD and buy USD). The pair may not move much since both currencies are strong. If JPY is weak, it makes more sense to buy USD/JPY, this way you take advantage of the USD strength and JPY weakness, which will likely result in a much larger and more predictable price move.

Where to Find Strength and Weakness Data

For a quick glance at which currencies are strong or weak, I like to look at the currency indexes available on TradingView.

If you're a short-term trader swing trader, check one week of data. If your trades last several days to several weeks, a month or two of data may be most useful. 

The idea is to check the data regularly, and then attempt to be long the strongest currencies against (short) the weakest. 

The following chart shows one month of data.

currency index comparison Jan 8 2020
TradingView

The chart quickly tells us that the NZD (ZXY) and CAD (CXY) lead the way, with CHF (SXY) not far behind. The weakest currencies on this time frame are the JPY (JXY), GBP (BXY), and USD (DXY). 

So it would have been better to be long NZD/JPY, for example, rather than NZD/CHF. 

NZD/JPY (one strong and one weak currency) moved up 1.87% over the last month, while NZD/CHF (two strong currencies) barely budged.

currency strength comparison NZDJPY versus NZDCHF
TradingView

I monitor the USD (DXY), EUR (EXY), GBP (BXY), JPY (JXY), CHF (SXY), CAD (CXY), AUD (AXY), and NZD (ZXY) in this fashion.

A comparison chart like this is not static. It's constantly changing as currencies get stronger and weaker. Our job as traders is to attempt to be long the stronger ones and short and weaker ones. 

For another way to use indexes, see Canadian Dollar (CAD Index) Triangle Breakout Watch.

See Which Pairs are Most Affected

Indexes are a basket of currencies, so while they generally do a very good job of telling us which currencies are strong and weak, and therefore, what pairs to trade, they may sometimes miss something. For example, maybe the CAD index is really strong, and the JPY index is really weak. 

Indexes are based on averages against multiple currencies. It is possible that the JPY could be strong against CAD but weak against everything else, similarly, CAD could be weak against JPY but strong against everything else. So the indexes still show CAD up and JPY down, but CAD/JPY could actually be down instead of being up (which we expect based on the indexes). 

Oanda has a currency strength tool that shows how specific pairs have performed over various time frames. 

The currencies above and below the middle line (red and blue), show how that currency is performing relative to the currency in the middle (grey and white). 

Oanda Currency Heatmap Jan 8. 2020
Oanda

This provides a quick way to see which currency pairs are up or down the most over the time frame selected. 

The one drawback of this tool is that it is only updated once per day, at 4 pm EST. This means that intraday action is not reflected in the chart throughout the day. This limits the tool's usefulness somewhat, especially if short-term trading.

TradingView provides an intraday heatmap (Markets>Currencies>Heat Map. This is good for day traders looking to see what is on the move. But it only shows intraday data, limiting its usefulness for longer-term traders.

TradingView heat map example Jan. 10 2020
TradingView

I like the organization of BarChart's intraday forex heat map.

barcharts forex heat map example
BarChart

MyFXBook provides a heatmap with customizable time frames. It covers most commonly traded pairs. 

MyFXBook Heat map example Jan. 10 2020
myfxbook

No matter what or how you trade, manage your risk. See Using Stop Losses and Where to Place Them for additional trading tips.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

