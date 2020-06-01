My Key Takeaways From the Van Tharp Peak Performance 101 Workshop

Van Tharp focuses on trading psychology and has been doing it since the 80s. He attempts to get traders to realize their full potential by removing blocks and mental obstacles that are affecting/hurting their trading.

Peak Performance 101 offers tools to start eliminating mental blocks which may be preventing a trader from realizing their full potential.

The live workshop, which was conducted live online (not in person) due to Covid-19, ran for five sessions which were about five hours each. There was a segment dedicated to the theory and then quite a bit of time where we got to practice the skills in a small group.

I took the course in May of 2020. The course is subject to periodic updating, so certain exercises may or may not be included in futures programs.

My Favorite Insights and Exercises

There were lots of great insights and exercises in this program. I have summarized a few of my favorites below. Some of the techniques that Van Tharp teaches are proprietary, so I have provided my experience and interpretation, hopefully without encroaching on any copyrights or other rights that they have on the material.

Finding Conflicting Beliefs

A useful tidbit from early in the course is looking at a problem and then trying to root out what belief underlies that problem. There is probably a belief conflict. For example, someone may want to hold a trade for the big profit, but they may have a belief of scarcity ("money doesn't grow on trees!") or that the price will never move THAT favorably while THEY are in a trade. If thoughts like that are flashing through one's mind during a trade they will certainly cause a problem even if we attempt to reign those thoughts in.



Data and sound strategy testing can help alleviate the firmness of these beliefs that don't serve us, but it should also be replaced with another belief.



That belief may be "I am a money-making machine" (my words, not theirs) for example.



The course provides specific steps to help integrate such belief, but basically it is rolled around in the mind until it is understood. We add in supporting thoughts and data to help clarify it in our mind. We ask ourselves if we are willing to understand this. Then we move onto saying I believe this to be true.

As we go along we see how we feel and if we are hitting any resistance. Feel into the resistance, where it is coming from?

Ask if you would like to believe this, and how that would serve you.

Then it goes beyond belief once there is no resistance, and it becomes a decision. This IS my belief.

Then project forward in time and imagine holding this belief.

How would that affect trading today?

How would it affect performance this week or this year?

If you believe this all the time, how does that change your life? Focus on emotions that come.

Go through this process quickly any time the old negative beliefs pop up. Reinforce the new belief to make it stick.

Enhanced Daily Routine

Read about my daily trading routine here. A routine can make you more efficient in life, and it can definitely help your trading.



My routine includes reading through my trading plan every morning before my computer is turned on. It helps reinforce that I only take trades in that plan, and what those trades look like.

These guys say to take it a step further.

Have a mental rehearsal before the start of the day. Imagine typical trades and executing them perfectly, especially imagine scenarios that could go wrong, and rehearse what will be done based on the strategy.

Essentially, rehearse what you will do in uncomfortable situations, such as the price moves against you, the price moves in your favor and then against you, or the price doesn't move much at all after entry.

Know what you will do, so that you have a plan and are less likely to make a mistake when put in an uncomfortable position. Plan for the discomfort.

I also find a pre-trade checklist helpful to refer to.

Dissociation

There are some other tools to aid while in a trade and struggling with an emotion. One of them is dissociating.

Instead of sitting there inside your own skin freaking out, step out of your chair and look at it, imaging yourself (or a great trader) handling the situation calmly and according to the plan.



Physically try it. Actually get up and look at your chair when your emotions are starting to rise while trading.

"See" and imagine yourself acting correctly. It will likely provide enough relief and clarity to avoid doing something stupid (outside the plan).

Parts Negotiation

The "parts negotiation" exercise I found very helpful.



Basically we have lots of little voices that want to be heard. The perfectionist in us, the trader, the researcher, our mother/father/spouse's voice, our friend's voice, our future self, the part that wants to party, the part that wants stability and safety, the part that wants to be fun and take risks...and the list goes on. Those were a few people brought up.



The goal is to work on one conflict at a time in order to improve our trading.



I had a conflict between my trader who wants to make money and take every valid opportunity I can find, and my "holiday" guy who wants to hit the golf course every day at 10 am, and also wants to have vacations all the time or just relax and not look at a screen all day.



These two are always in conflict. On a nice day, I am distracted because I want to get outside, but the trader is saying we need to make some money before we go spend it. This distraction can mean missed trades, or jumping into trades too early to try to make some money because Holiday guy wants to get outside and is driving us crazy...etc.



The exercise is to have the two parts have their voices heard. And most importantly, to state their positive intention for the whole person.



My trader wants to make money so that long-term we never even need to think about money...then he can relax too.



Holiday guy wants us to enjoy life and not be so focused on material things.



In a way, they both want the same thing, but on a different time frame.



So we had to negotiate between our two conflicting parts.



In my case, they need each other! Holiday guy needs Trader guy to pay for everything, and so he is willing to work with him. Trader also realizes that life is worth living fully and that every day, all day, in front of a screen isn't good for performance either. So Trader is willing to hand over the reins to Holiday guy once the important morning work is done.



I agreed that I would limit my trading activities to a specific time of day, and come a specific time in the afternoon, that is it. Then it is Holiday guy's time to enjoy the day. Trader guy promised to let him enjoy it, IF Holiday guy doesn't bug him before the set time.

Trader guy gets to make the money, without distraction (which will likely improve performance and happiness), and Holiday guy gets to enjoy the evenings and the money without Trader being grumpy because he can't look at charts or run scans (these two parts can totally sabotage each other, so both need to be happy and agreeable with each other). Win Win.



Essentially they agreed to stay out of each other's business, and give each other the head seat at the table during certain times of the day, week, and year.



It sounds kind of stupid to have a negotiation like that with one's self, but it feels good...calming. I love being active and outside, but I also love trading.



There is a tendency to just let one part take over and bombard the rest of the parts. "I AM TRADING TODAY!" and then we are miserable and distracted doing it, "OR I AM GOLFING TODAY!" and then no work gets done and maybe we feel guilt while out on the course.



If another part wants something, have a brief negotiation with yourself. That way the task being focused on can be focused on completely...which will likely result in better performance and a better, healthier, state of mind.



Those parts have been at odds for 15 years...and both seem very settled right now. Their goals are aligned a routine has been created to help them both have their time so they don't sabotage each other!



Holiday guy also gets a big holiday every year, half days on Fridays, and a road trip at least once a month...without Trader guy checking the phone/computer. Trader guys time to completely focus on the market each day till a certain time, without distraction from Holiday guy.



Simple, but to me, that calmness and lack of inner conflict will improve performance and also improve the quality of life in multiple ways.



Those were two parts I knew almost instantly were at conflict. Any internal conflicts affecting your trading that jump to mind?

A lot of people mentioned a perfectionist who prevents them from following a plan, or a mother/father/spouse voice in their head that disapproves of trading. Those voices aren't going anywhere (even if the person does)! Have a negotiation inside your mind with them.

Improving On Mistakes

A mistake is anytime we don't follow our trading plan.

If we don't have a trading plan, every trade is a mistake.

One of the quickest ways to improve is reduce the number of mistakes we make. This collects profit our strategy already owes us, but that we weren't collecting because of mistakes.

Maybe you read a book and started using a strategy. The strategy dictates you can make 10% per month, but you have been losing about 3% per month while trading it (poorly).

Assuming the strategy actually works (look through past trades to find out), you can improve your performance by 13% per month just by correcting mistakes. You don't need to learn anything else. Just giving some TLC to what you are already doing will yield huge and beneficial results.

I discuss mistakes in detail in How Much Are Your Trading Mistakes Costing You? Find Out!

Was the Course Worth It?

The course was about US$1,500, which is half-price because it was the first time they did it live and online. Usually, it is about $3,000 and in-person.

I thought it was worthwhile. I picked up tactics, though processes, and exercises that are of great benefit to my life and to my trading.

This is not a trading course per se. While there is some talk of strategy, the main focus is on improving us, me, you, as people. Resolving our internal conflicts so we can fully focus on our trading and achieve our potential.

If that is what you are looking for, I recommend the course. Everyone should be doing work like this, trader or not. But with that said, the material will mean more and do more for you when you are ready for it. So take this kind of course when you ready for some personal growth.

Other Ways to Take the Course

The live course is done, but the Peak Performance Course is available as a standalone home study course.



It can also be combined with a trading system development course (combo pack), for new traders who also want help with building a profitable trading system that works for them.

The nice thing about the home study courses is that you always have them, and they are a lot cheaper than the in-person training. So you'll save yourself some money as well.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: This was my experience of the course and some of the material presented. My interpretation of the material may not be how it was originally intended or I may have explained things wrong. My words are not meant to be a replacement for taking the course. These were just a few things I like about the course, and how I have implemented them.

This article contains affiliate links.