Know How Long a Trade Could Last, Before Entering

Knowing how a long trade may last has multiple benefits. Before taking a trade, write down how long the trade has typically taken before reaching a profitable exit, such as a profit target or trailing stop loss. Do this by looking at similar prior trade setups, or how much the price typically moves.

Doing this makes sure you have considered the trade setup and know (or looked) how the price has moved after similar prior trade setups. If you don't have evidence the trade setup works, don't trade.

Knowing how long a trade lasts helps you stick to your plan for that trade. If prior setups typically took two weeks (give or take a few days) to reach the profit target, you don't need to fret over the daily movements. It will take about two weeks for the trade to play out.

While you are looking at how long a trade typically takes to play out, also note how the price typically moves. This can also help ease the mind. Note what you can expect during the trade. Pullbacks and fake-out moves may be common. Note that they happened, but that more often than not the trade setup still produced a profit over many trades (if it didn't, why are you trading it?). The more prepared you are for what to expect during a trade (when you are highly sensitive to every tiny move the price makes!) the better.

While most of us know the price won't instantly move to our target (or into a huge profit) the second after we enter a trade, most of us are hoping it will. By writing down how long a trade may take, it eases the pressure and anxiety. If we know a day trade typically takes 30 minutes to reach our target it isn't a problem if the trade gets off to a slow start and isn't moving much. We know it will probably take 30 minutes. The person who doesn't know how long their trades will take will have to sweat out every trade, likely thinking something is wrong every second that they are in the trade...even if it's only been five minutes. Self-inflicted torture!

Part of the allure of trading is that it doesn't need to take up our entire day. Most traders forget this and obsess over their charts constantly. You don't have to though. If you know a trade is going to take a month, you don't need to check on that trade hourly or daily. Check it once a week. Or better yet, enjoy your time and glance at it every two weeks, or after a month, if you want.

This doesn't need to be an exact number, just a general idea. We can't know for sure how long a trade will take, unless the trade has a timed exit*. But a general idea, or a range of values, is all we need.

If you are trading a setup that hasn't occurred on the chart in while, look at how the price is recently moving. Look at how long it would typically take the price to move the distance of your profit target.

If you are striving to make 300 pips on a trade, how long does it typically take the price to move 300 pips? Look for multiple examples to give yourself a range of values. Maybe one time it took a week, another time it took three days, and another time it took two weeks. More than likely that trade is going ot take a week or two. But maybe, if there is a sharp move, it may be quicker.

The more you know about the trade you are undertaking, including how long it may take and the whacky price moves that may occur between your entry and exit (based on prior setups), the better off you will be. If you are prepared, you are less likely to freak out. You are more likely to follow your plan and maintain your discipline. Your patience will appear to improve because you already know how long it will likely take to get your reward.

By Cory Mitchell @corymitc

*Timed exits mean you exit at a certain time. Day traders may have a timed exit in that if they are still in a trade they exit at the end of the US session (or some other relevant time to them). Some traders may to exit before the weekend, which is also a timed exit. A strategy may also have a timed exit. For example, a trader may have found that the price tends to run for three hours (or three minutes, or three weeks) after their entry, but then tends to reverse. They exit after being in the trade for three hours.

