FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Swing traders and day traders will come across false trend reversals frequently. This is when the price makes a move that looks like a reversal, but then surges back in the trending direction.

Being able to minimize losses, and also take advantage of the next trending wave, will definitely help the overall profitability of your trading.

The video highlights a false reversal that a reader asked about. They are learning to analyze price action and noticed an uptrend was in progress. 

An uptrend is characterized by larger moves to the upside (trending waves) relative to moves to the downside (corrective waves). This creates higher swing highs and higher swing lows.

In this particular instance, a lower swing low developed, followed by a lower swing high. But after the formation, the price moved down only marginally, and then began to rise again. 

EURUSD 1-Minute chart with false trend reversal
EURUSD 1-Minute ChartTradingView

In this instance, there were a few things to note from a price action perspective.

  • The initial drop which indicated a possible reversal (new swing low) made very little progress relative to the prior swing low. In other words, the price just barely dropped below the prior swing low before bouncing. I refer to this as a marginal trend reversal—it was not a strong signal that a downtrend was about to start.
  • Next, the price moved up and formed a lower high, consolidated, and then broke that consolidation to the downside. I would be willing to take that short trade, but I would also note that the downtrend signal was weak. If the next decline falters, I will want to get out. Stop loss goes immediately above the consolidation.
  • The price does drop, but once again barely drops below the prior swing low. The price is not able to make much downward progress. 
  • We now have two warning signs that this down move doesn't have legs at this point.
  • The price rallies back up, erasing the prior move down. The price consolidates. 
  • While that consolidation is developing it is important to consider the information we have.
    • We did have a marginal reversal to the downside, indicating a downtrend.
    • The price has not made much progress to the downside. 
    • The price has rallied back to a prior swing high and is consolidating there. 
    • An upside breakout of the consolidation signals the uptrend is likely resuming. 
    • A downside breakout of the consolidation signals the price may try to make another move lower.
    • A breakout of the consolidation in either direction is tradable. 
      • An upside breakout will likely trigger multiple stop loss orders on the way up, helping to fuel a push higher. Those who sold on these little waves will have put stop losses above recent highs, likely. Those stop losses are buy orders. If they get triggered, they will help push the price up.
      • If a downside breakout occurs, keep it on a tight leash as downside movements have not shown much strength.

Price action trading is a constant task. Price waves are always unfolding. The price action trader needs to be on top of them, analyzing them. 

The price action trader is always thinking ahead and assessing what they will do if the price drops, rallies, makes a lower higher, a higher swing high, a higher swing low, etc. 

Price action trading is applicable on all time frames. This could just as easily be a daily chart as a 1-minute chart.

Not every false trend reversal will look like this. In this case, the price gave us a nice opportunity to get in. Sometimes the price will reverse too quickly, in which case, we wait for the next valid trade opportunity we see.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

