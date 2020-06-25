FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPCHF Big Move Potential Near Key Level

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The GBPCHF is near a key level that presents both long-term and short-trading opportunities. 

The price is in the early stages of a possible range, but this pattern, with the false reversal above the recent high, can also keep running and not respect the range (see example earlier in the year). 

The range is not confirmed yet because right now the price is just sitting near the prior swing low. Until it bounces, we don't know if the prior low is going to be respected.

There are a few scenarios I am watching for. 

  1. A downside breakout of this consolidation on the daily chart. Profit target down near 1.14.
  2. An upside breakout of this consolidation. Profit target near 1.2150, near the high of the range, but below prior swing highs. 
  3. A false downside breakout, where the price drops but then quickly rallies back above the current consolidation. Target near 1.2150.

These trades are based on the daily chart. Short-term opportunities or higher reward:risk trades can be found by dropping to the lower time frames and looking for entries with small stop losses. 

For example, a breakout of this consolidation could see a sharp short-term move, which could be a day trade or short-term swing trade.

GBPCHF consolidation and has breakout potential June 25 2020

Place a stop loss, and use the correct position size.

Thought for the day: Before taking trade, look at how long it has typically taken the price to move your desired profit amount. Look to the past for similar market conditions, or look at how the price is moving over the last month or two (daily chart) to get an idea. Write it down. Tell yourself that the trade will likely take that long. This can help with those anxious feels we sometimes get during a trade. We want the price to rush to our target, but that often doesn't happen. Knowing how long it takes can help us feel more at ease. For example, if we know a trade could take a week, there is no need to obsess over it every day. 

Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

