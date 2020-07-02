AUDCAD Consolidating At Top of Range

The AUDCAD is near the top of a range that extends back to early June on the daily chart.

This pair has been in an overall uptrend since mid-March, and a number of these sideways periods have occurred already. They all broke to the upside. We'll see if this one has the same fate.

A legitimate breakout should move sharply. Depending on the time frame being traded, consider using an aggressive one-candle trailing stop loss on the hourly or daily time frame. Alternatively, the upside target is 0.9580 to 0.96.

The problem with trading the breakout is that there are multiple levels that could be considered breakout levels.

0.9445 is the June high. 0.9428 and 0.9422 were recent swing highs. 0.9407 was the current consolidation high on the daily chart. The price has popped above all these levels except the 0.9445 level.

On the flip side, this price structure could hold or we could get a false breakout to the upside followed by a move lower.

I don't like fighting strong trends much, so I won't be shorting into this pattern. During an uptrend, it's always preferable to buy near support. That would be at the bottom of the range (ideally after a false downside breakout).

So that just leaves a potential long. The breakout is a bit complicated, but a long near 0.9405 with a stop loss below 0.9340 is viable. That gives a reward:risk of about 3:1 with a target at 0.96. If the price hovers near the 0.94 region throughout the day, that risk could be reduced dramatically, with the stop loss moving to 0.9385, if using the one-candle aggressive trailing stop loss. At that point, the R:R is about 9:1, although with the trailing stop loss there is a chance the trade is trailed out before reaching the full target. This assumes that today's daily low of 0.93897 holds. The tailing stop loss moves up to just below the daily low.

The price structure strategy is not about trading breakouts. Rather it waits for the structure to be broken before jumping in. Therefore, if trading the price structure strategy, wait for the upside breakout, if it occurs, and then buy during a pullback, as discussed in the Trade the Trend After a Breakout. This is the strategy I have opted to use on this one. I don't have a position yet.

The NZDCAD, which is correlated to AUDCAD has already had a sharp breakout higher.

I didn't write down all these options to confuse. Rather it is important to get clear about how you wish to trade and which strategies you will use. I do use multiple strategies, and will trade breakouts on some occasions, but not in a choppy range like this. Define how you will trade in your trading plan.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.