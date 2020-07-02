FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

AUDCAD Consolidating At Top of Range

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The AUDCAD is near the top of a range that extends back to early June on the daily chart. 

This pair has been in an overall uptrend since mid-March, and a number of these sideways periods have occurred already. They all broke to the upside. We'll see if this one has the same fate. 

AUDCAD near top of short-term range on daily chart July 2 2020

A legitimate breakout should move sharply. Depending on the time frame being traded, consider using an aggressive one-candle trailing stop loss on the hourly or daily time frame. Alternatively, the upside target is 0.9580 to 0.96. 

The problem with trading the breakout is that there are multiple levels that could be considered breakout levels. 

0.9445 is the June high. 0.9428 and 0.9422 were recent swing highs. 0.9407 was the current consolidation high on the daily chart. The price has popped above all these levels except the 0.9445 level. 

On the flip side, this price structure could hold or we could get a false breakout to the upside followed by a move lower. 

I don't like fighting strong trends much, so I won't be shorting into this pattern. During an uptrend, it's always preferable to buy near support. That would be at the bottom of the range (ideally after a false downside breakout). 

So that just leaves a potential long. The breakout is a bit complicated, but a long near 0.9405 with a stop loss below 0.9340 is viable. That gives a reward:risk of about 3:1 with a target at 0.96. If the price hovers near the 0.94 region throughout the day, that risk could be reduced dramatically, with the stop loss moving to 0.9385, if using the one-candle aggressive trailing stop loss. At that point, the R:R is about 9:1, although with the trailing stop loss there is a chance the trade is trailed out before reaching the full target. This assumes that today's daily low of 0.93897 holds. The tailing stop loss moves up to just below the daily low. 

The price structure strategy is not about trading breakouts. Rather it waits for the structure to be broken before jumping in. Therefore, if trading the price structure strategy, wait for the upside breakout, if it occurs, and then buy during a pullback, as discussed in the Trade the Trend After a Breakout. This is the strategy I have opted to use on this one. I don't have a position yet.

The NZDCAD, which is correlated to AUDCAD has already had a sharp breakout higher. 

I didn't write down all these options to confuse. Rather it is important to get clear about how you wish to trade and which strategies you will use. I do use multiple strategies, and will trade breakouts on some occasions, but not in a choppy range like this. Define how you will trade in your trading plan.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trading Tips

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether you are day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD Triangle Trading Opportunities

The USDCAD is moving in a triangle, setting up a number of trading opportunities following the breakout from a prior large range.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Uptrend In Play, Targeting 1.15

The EURUSD is in a month-long uptrend and showing bullish signs in a short-term correction. The next rally could target the 1.15 spike high from earlier this year.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Know How Long a Trade Could Last, Before Entering

Knowing how long a trade may last helps with sticking to the plan for that trade. It makes sure the trader has done research and considered their expectations.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCHF Big Move Potential Near Key Level

The GBPCHF is consolidating near a prior swing low. Watch for any of these three scenarios, all which could lead to a large price move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Sometimes a trend will look like it is reversing, only to surge back in the trending direction. Learn strategies to take advantage and minimize losses.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD At Bottom of Short-term Price Structure, Good Reward:Risk Trading Opportunity

The USDCAD is at the bottom of a two week range, presenting a 4:1 reward:risk trade opportunity (or greater).

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Spot Trends and Trend Reversals Using Price Action

Price action based trading relies solely on the price chart for making trading decisions. Price movement is the purest indicator traders have. Price determines profit and loss, nothing else.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD on the Trade Radar Monday Morning

The EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD are all setting up for potential trades either today or in the coming days as they are near key levels.

Cory Mitchell, CMT