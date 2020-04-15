Watching EURAUD, Consolidation Breakout Provides Trade in Either Direction

I have been short the EURAUD using a trend following strategy since late March.

In early trading on April 15 the EURAUD jumped, but then consolidated the rest of the day. The price is near the top of its regression channel.

If the price drops below 1.72 (rounded), that breaks the consolidation to the downside and the pair is likely to continue to slide, erasing more of the early March panic rally. The next downside target is 1.68 (rounded).

A rally above 1.7320 (rounded) could indicate the rally has more legs, providing a short-term trade into 1.75 (rounded).

So either way this goes there is potential for a short-term trade.

To make the reward-to-risk more attractive, consider dropping to a lower time frame, such as a 15-minute chart, and trading consolidation breakouts near the edges of the large 4-hour consolidation. A stop loss is placed outside the smaller consolidation, greatly reducing the stop loss size and boosting the reward:risk. See NZDUSD Consolidating for examples.

Based on my trend strategy, my stop loss provides a bit of room above 1.7320, so we'll see if that trade remains in place as well.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join the discussion in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.