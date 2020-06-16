FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Waiting For US Session Entry in EURCAD for Large Pattern

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURCAD has been whipping back and forth. Whether its a rising channel or a sideways range like this, this type of repeating price action favors the price structure strategy. 

This pair has been near the top of the range since June 11. I've been watching it, but the US session (green and blue vertical columns) hasn't provided any great entry points. The topping patterns have occurred after the US closes or during the European session (yellow). 

EURCAD moving lower off top of price structure June 16 2020

I only look for trades, and place trades, during the US session typically. Trading a 24-hour market requires some boundaries, otherwise, we could be sitting in front of our computers all day. I started trading to have more time, not less. I digress. 

The point is, sometimes opportunities are missed while we are asleep or living life. Then, patience is required to await an entry that suits our schedule. 

We'll see if the EURCAD sets up again. We may get a rally back up into the 1.5380 area setting up a similar short trade to the last couple times. Or, if the price continues to sell off, the downtrend will be in play and this will provide short-term opportunities to capitalize on that as the price falls back to 1.5140 or below. 

The EURAUD and EURGBP are other recent examples where we had great sell signals in the European session, near the top of structures. 

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is also on my radar. I had short trades recently, and those were stopped out. The price has pulled back to the top of the original range, following a false breakout to the upside. Failure to move higher could see a strong decline. 

On the flip side, the current momentum is up, so if we break this consolidation to the upside that could continue. 

I prefer to see a topping pattern and seeing the old pattern continue after that big upside failure. But we'll see how it plays out.

GBPUSD near inflection point June 16 2020

We have been seeing big moves in the currency markets. When that happens, I employ a Renko strategy to capitalize on the moves. That strategy has been cashing in as big trends unfold, especially in AUD and CAD pairs, versus the JPY, USD, and CHF. 

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

