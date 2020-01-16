USD/TRY and EUR/TRY Forex Oddball Trade Idea Video for Jan. 16 2020

The forex oddball pair on the watchlist this week is the USD/TRY and EUR/TRY. The Turkish lira has been rallying against the EUR and USD lately, and is currently in a consolidation on the daily chart. There is a potential to trade a downside breakout of the consolidation (lira continues to increase) into wedge/triangle support.

The price target is the rising trendline on both the USD/TRY (near 5.75) and EUR/TRY (just above 6.4). A stop loss goes above the consolidation.

The reward:risk is 1.25:1 to 1.5:1, but over a week or two the rollover would add to the potential profit.

The Turkish lira interest rate is 11.25%. The US rate is 1.75% and the EUR rate is 0%. The short trade picks up the interest rate differential. A long trade pays the interest rate differential. I am not interested in the long, only the short, if it materializes.

These types of pairs often scare people because of the large spreads and the seemingly high pip movement. Yet the pip value is much smaller, and the higher pip movement helps offset the larger spread, so it balances out. Use a pip value calculator to find out the pip value based on your account currency. Only then can the proper position size be determined.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.