FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

USD/NOK Nears Resistance, Watch for Breakout or Failure

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USD/NOK is testing resistance between 9.20 and 9.3057 (October high), and currently consolidating there. This follows a sharp advance in January. 

Watch the consolidation, so far between 9.29 and 9.1753 on the daily chart, for a breakout. 

USDNOK at resistance, awaiting breakout or failure Feb. 5, 2020
TradingView

Over the longer-term, an upside breakout would see the long-term uptrend continue. The price target is just below 9.7. The trade can also be taken on shorter time frames, such as the 4-hour or hourly chart, and a trailing stop loss can be used to lock in gains (instead of a target) if the price rises.

If the consolidation is broken to the downside, the target zone is near 8.9. This is above the late 2019 swing low. As with the long trade, shorter-term trades can be taken on the 4-hour or hourly with a smaller target or a trailing stop loss.

A stop loss is placed just outside the consolidation on the opposite side from the breakout (assuming the daily chart is used).

For another similar type of trade, see USD/CAD at Top of Descending Wedge.

USD/NOK Notes

The NOK interest rate is 1.5% while the USD rate is 1.75%. This means short positions will pay a small amount of interest each night, while long positions should gain a small amount of interest (will vary by broker, as they take a cut).

Also see:

A Competitive Advantage in Trading Can't Be Bought - Trading isn't just about strategy, it is the ability to adapt. Simply buying a strategy or robot won't produce profits over the long-term.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USD/PLN At Inflection Point, Watch Consolidation Breakout

USD/PLN is consolidating after a short-term rally within a longer-term downtrend. Watch for the breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

A Competitive Advantage in Trading Can't Be Bought

A competitive advantage in trading is not a strategy or a software program, it is the ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USD/CAD at Top of Descending Wedge

The USDCAD has reached the top of a descending wedge. Watch for an upside breakout, or a sell-off and continuation of the wedge.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USD/CNH At Top of Multi-Month Descending Channel

The USDCNH has reached the top of a descending channel. Watch for an upside breakout, or a sell-off and continuation of the channel.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

False Breakouts Are Key Trading Opportunities

False breakouts can be frustrating, but they often provide great trading opportunities. Here's how to use them to your advantage.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

FOMC Rate Decision on Wednesday—What to Expect

The FOMC will release their interest rate decision on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 PM EST. Here's what to expect.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

Bank of England (BoE) Rate Decision Thursday—What to Expect

The BoE will release their interest rate decision on Thursday at 7 AM EST, here's what to expect, along with outlook for the GBPUSD and EURGBP.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EUR/JPY at Support Zone Trade Area

The EURJPY is testing a short-term support zone. The potential for a false breakout could lead to a sharp rally, while a continued selloff leaves lots of room to the downside.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Analyzing EUR/USD Volatility for Day Trading Purposes

EURUSD daily average movement is near historic lows. That is affecting day traders. If you're struggling, here's what to do about it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watch EUR/GBP at This Important Level

The EUR/GBP potentially had a false downside breakout recently. If the false breakout is confirmed, it could mean the pair moves significantly higher.

Cory Mitchell, CMT