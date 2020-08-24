FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
USDMXN Once Again Testing Support Near 21.90. Trade Opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

For the fourth time since mid-June, the USDMXN is testing the 21.90 area. On the previous three tests the price has bounced, although the last bounce in mid-August was relatively muted, unable to climb above 22.40. The prior tests bounced higher. 

USDMXN testing support level for fourth time August 24 2020

While the USD has firmed up in many pairs—in that it is no longer in free-fall—the question now is whether the USD will stage a rally or if it will continue to decline. 

The USD is consolidating against the EUR, GBP, CAD and has gained a bit of ground recently against AUD and NZD.

Continued weakness in the USD against these other pairs will likely see the USDMXN fall below this support level as well. 

The next target level I'll be eyeing on the downside is 21.

USDMXN Trade Setups

The ideal trade setup is if the price consolidates in the 22 to 21.90 region on the 4-hour or hourly chart. If the price breaks to the downside, a stop loss can be placed on the other side of the consolidation, providing a likely favorable reward:risk ratio (unknown at this time, until a consolidation develops). 

If the price breaks the consolidation to the uspide, this would trigger a long trade. I'd keep the target conservative at first, near 22.20, since the price has been declining and there's a lot of recent USD weakness overall.

I mentioned stop loss orders. Here's a video that goes more in-depth on how to place and apply them.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

