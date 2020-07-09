FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

USDJPY Tests Lows of July Range

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USDJPY is testing the lows of an expanding range that has been in effect for the month of July. The hourly chart shows the pattern.

USDJPY in expanding range for month of July on hourly chart July 9, 2020

This sets up a potential trade in either direction, especially since the daily chart isn't trending strongly in either direction.

The price has formed a smaller range near the bottom of the pattern recently. A breakout to the downside would break the pattern and signal a further decline. The initial target is 106.90, just above the June 26 swing low. 

If small range at the bottom of the expanding range breaks to the upside, the expanding range is continuing. Target is 107.70, just below the prior swing high.  

USDJPY with price targets for trade July 9 2020

If the price moves back toward the top of the expanding we may get a similar trade setup up again: a consolidation and then we can trade a breakout either higher or lower. 

For a higher reward:risk trade, drop down to a 5-minute chart. Look for consolidation breakouts near the edges fo the small range that has recently developed. A consolidation breakout on the 5-minute chart provides a much small stop loss yet the same target can be used for a high reward:risk trade. This is because a 5-minute chart consolidation is being used instead of the range shown on the hourly chart above (blue box).

Always consider what to do if a false breakout develops.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CoryMitchell-CMT
CoryMitchell-CMT

Nice consolidation breakout to the downside as I published this one. It first broke out of a 5-minute consolidation and then plunged below the hourly range as well.

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trading Opportunities in the Forex Pairs With the Biggest Movement

Searching for trading opportunities in the pairs that are moving the most. Here are some ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Weekly Short Trade Setup in AUDNZD

The AUDNZD just provided a second signal to get short on the weekly chart. The trade could last several weeks and utilizes a trailing stop loss.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUDCAD Consolidating At Top of Range

The AUDCAD is in a range, presenting a number of possible trade scenarios. I discuss them, as well as the one I am opting to use.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether you are day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD Triangle Trading Opportunities

The USDCAD is moving in a triangle, setting up a number of trading opportunities following the breakout from a prior large range.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Uptrend In Play, Targeting 1.15

The EURUSD is in a month-long uptrend and showing bullish signs in a short-term correction. The next rally could target the 1.15 spike high from earlier this year.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Know How Long a Trade Could Last, Before Entering

Knowing how long a trade may last helps with sticking to the plan for that trade. It makes sure the trader has done research and considered their expectations.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCHF Big Move Potential Near Key Level

The GBPCHF is consolidating near a prior swing low. Watch for any of these three scenarios, all which could lead to a large price move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT