FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

USDJPY Starts Ascent Off Short-Term Channel Bottom

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USDJPY is moving in a short-term channel and recently consolidated near channel support on the hourly chart. The price has broken above the consolidation, indicating higher prices to come. 

The breakout price of the consolidation is 110.57 (will vary slightly by broker) on the hourly, or between 110.34 and 110.43 on the 15-minute. With an initial stop loss below 110.08, the trade has about 26 to 50 pips of risk, depending on entry. The upside target is 111.50 or slightly above, near the top of the channel. The trade provides a 2:1 to 4:1 reward-to-risk ratio. 

USDJPY consolidated near channel support and then moved higher March 24 2020
TradingView

If the USDJPY drops and comes back to the rising trendline, a consolidation would provide another trading opportunity. There is the potential to trade a breakout of that consolidation either higher or lower. 

If the price continues higher, and consolidates near 111.50, this will provide yet another trading opportunity. A breakout of the consolidation higher or lower is tradable. The price either breaks above the channel, or breaks lower signaling the channel is continuing.

A target has been used for this trade given its short-term nature and the well-defined channel. In this volatile environment, there is the possibility for a much larger price move. Therefore, a trailing stop loss can also be used. Trailing stop losses include a moving average, Renko charts, or an ATR multiple.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURUSD Consolidating At Key Level, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

EURUSD is consolidating near a resistance level. The consolidation-breakout direction will likely tell us whether the price is breaking out, or continuing to range. Opportunities in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I'm Trading the EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD This Week

The EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD are setting up both short-term and longer-term opportunities right now.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watching for USDRUB Wedge Breakout

USDRUB has formed a declining wedge on the hourly chart within an aggressive uptrend. Awaiting an upside breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD Creates Short-Term Topping Pattern

The USDCAD had a relentless run higher since early March. A sign of weakness has emerged.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The EURCAD is consolidating at the top of a nearly 500 pip range. Whether the price breaks higher or lower from the consolidation, there is a trading opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD) March 17

A look at all the forex majors, and how I am trading them this week. We have had a dominant theme recently: USD strength.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCHF Getting Defended at 1.0540

EURCHF is seeing sharp rallies off the 1.0550 to 1.0540 region, followed by equally sharp declines. This is becoming a line in the sand to pay attention to.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Consolidates Above Support, Awaiting Breakout

A breakout from this GBPCAD flag pattern could signal the start of a major move in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURPLN Holds in Multi-Year Range, Opportunities Near Resistance

EURPLN is nearing resistance, which presents opportunities for either a long or short on a breakout of the range or the range continuing, respectively.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD Gets Squeezed Within Bigger Range

The EURCAD is consolidating within a larger range. A breakout from the small consolidation could be a catalyst for a much bigger move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT