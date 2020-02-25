FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Cory Mitchell, CMT

On Feb. 19 the USDJPY broke aggressively higher out of an expanding range. The price ran more than 200 pips to the upside, and then starting on Feb. 21 it declined again. 

As of mid-day trading on Feb. 25, the price is near the original breakout point, erasing the rally.

Now we get to see if the price slips back into the prior range, or if the longer-term uptrend stays intact and the price proceeds higher from here. 

The USDJPY Big Picture

For some insights, let's look at the longer-term chart of the pair. 

For nearly three years the USDJPY has been in a big range, and since August the price has been working its way toward the top of that range. If the price reaches the top of the range the target area is 114. 

USDJPY long-term view inside big range Feb. 25 2020
TradingView

Based on the uptrend since August, that seems like the most likely path. But a lot could happen between now and then 

Trading Around this Key Area

I consider 1.10 to 109.50 the key area. This is the area where the price consolidated prior to the upside breakout.

If the price consolidates near or above this area, I would trade a breakout in either direction (from the consolidation), but my expectation is that the ultimate direction would be higher.

The chart below shows consolidation areas and arrows, highlighting that a breakout in either direction—whichever way the price went—was tradable.

USDJPY with trading opportunities highlighted Feb. 25 2020
TradingView

For other recent trading opportunities, see EURUSD Soars off Channel Support.

If the price drops below 109.50, and the next consolidation is below that, I would again trade a breakout of that consolidation in either direction, but the ultimate direction would likely be lower.

Whether the price moves higher or lower, I would use a trailing stop loss to lock in profit as the price moves favorably. The price action has been choppy lately, so I don't want to be holding a position through a reversal if a profit target (no used in this case) isn't hit. 

That said, I do have general areas that I am watching. Support is 108.50, and then 108 to 107.50. Below that, 106.50 and then 105. 

There is also resistance at 112 to 112.50 (recent high and April 2019 swing high area). Beyond that, 114, as mentioned above. 

These levels may act as profit target areas, but they are also levels where I will be watching for other trades. If the price consolidates in these areas, I may trade breakouts of those consolidations.

To aid your forex analysis, see How to Use a Regression Channel to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

