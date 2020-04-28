FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
USDJPY Drops Below Support, Downside Targets and Reversal Scenarios

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USDJPY has fallen below the 106.90 region. The price bounced off this area on April 1, and then again on April 14 and 15.

This follows a sharp drop at the end of March. 

From a price action analysis perspective, the fall below support has created a lower swing low, relative to the lows mentioned above, and we also have two consecutive lower highs. 

The price action is bearish. Downside targets are 105.80 and then 105. These are based on the size of recent price waves extended to the downside.

USDJPY breaks below support April 28
USDJPY DailyTradingView

If looking at the huge moves that occurred in late February through mid-March it is easy to get carried away with making aggressive price targets and projections. Those were extraordinary times. Maybe we will see volatility like that again, but I am not willing to assume that. Therefore, targets should be based on the smaller price waves seen since the start of April. These are more in-line with how the pair typically moves.

A bullish scenario would occur if the price makes a higher swing high (well above 108, at this point) followed by a higher swing low (above the low we are making now).

If the price snaps back higher and then the next pullback holds above the recent low, that also indicates the sellers are losing steam. In this case, the price could range for a while, especially if it also struggles to break the 108 region.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Hit me up on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

