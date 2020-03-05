USDJPY Breaks Through Support, Here's How I'm Trading It

The USDJPY had fallen to support of an expanding range. I was watching for a consolidation and then a breakout in either direction. We got the breakout lower, and the price is now dropping. My target area to watch is 105 to 104.50.

Having dropped through support and in an aggressive short-term downtrend, I am not considering longs at the moment. The next opportunity for a short is if the price pulls back and consolidates (at a lower swing high), or just consolidates and then breaks lower again.

Stop losses are placed above the consolidation.

To take profits, profits targets may be used, or a trailing stop loss such as a moving average, a multiple of average true range (ATR), or Renko charts.

In a volatile environment, having the correct position size is important. Position size is calculated based on a number of factors and isn't a random number. For more on position sizing, see Three Effective Position Sizing Methods for Trading Forex.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.