FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

USDJPY Back At Support and Moving Aggressively

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USDJPY sold off to the bottom of a prior range after having a short-lived breakout to the upside. 

I view support as near the 107.50 region. I never view support as an exact level, but rather an area to monitor for trading opportunities. I then watch for consolidations in that area, followed by a breakout of the consolidation.

The price has been extremely volatile, so a consolidation may not develop on the daily chart. But there is almost always some sort of consolidation that occurs on the 4-hour or hourly chart. These smaller timeframe consolidations can be used as entry points. A stop loss goes on the opposite side of the consolidation. 

USDJPY near support level after sharp selloff March 1 2020
TradingView

When trading consolidation breakouts, or breakouts from any pattern, be aware of false breakouts and what they are telling you.

I don't have a bias on which way the price will go. With the large price moves, I am comfortable trading in either direction. I also don't typically use profit targets in this sort of big volatility environment. Instead, I prefer to ride price moves while they last, and then exit when they start to turn. Renko charts can be useful in this regard, as can a short-term moving average, or an average true range trailing stop loss. 

There is support below at 105 to 104.50.

There is resistance above near 1.10, then 1.12, and then 114 to 114.50.

There has been spectacular movement and opportunities the past week. There will likely be carry over into this week. Have a profitable week! These types of environments can make you a fortune. They can also cost you a fortune if you don't use stop losses, lose your cool, or trade too large.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trading Days Like Today (and This Week) Can Make You a Fortune in Forex

Massive moves and big money potential in the safehaven currencies JPY and CHF, as well as a selloff in oil-sensitive CAD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD At Resistance with Trade Potential

The GBPCAD is in a triangle pattern, presenting both short-term and long-term opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Near Key Prior Breakout Area

A sharp rally last week has been erased. Now we get to see where the USDJPY really wants to go. Here's how I'm trading it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 24 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURUSD Soars off Channel Support, Outlook and Trades Going Forward

The EURUSD is bouncing off double-channel support. This is a key area to watch for a possible bottom.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Oddball Trade Ideas Feb. 19 (EURCNH, USDSGD)

These two pairs are near major trade opportunity levels, and have broken out or are close to a consolidation breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCHF Trades Into 3-Year Old Support Area, Presenting Trade Opportunity

The EURCHF bounced off this support area multiple times during 2016 and 2017. The price is consolidating in the region. Watch the consolidation breakout direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURGBP Enters Important Support Area

The EURGBP has bounced off this level multiple times over the last 3.5 years. The price is consolidating in the support zone, watch for a consolidation breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 17, 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT