USDJPY Back At Support and Moving Aggressively

The USDJPY sold off to the bottom of a prior range after having a short-lived breakout to the upside.

I view support as near the 107.50 region. I never view support as an exact level, but rather an area to monitor for trading opportunities. I then watch for consolidations in that area, followed by a breakout of the consolidation.

The price has been extremely volatile, so a consolidation may not develop on the daily chart. But there is almost always some sort of consolidation that occurs on the 4-hour or hourly chart. These smaller timeframe consolidations can be used as entry points. A stop loss goes on the opposite side of the consolidation.

TradingView

When trading consolidation breakouts, or breakouts from any pattern, be aware of false breakouts and what they are telling you.

I don't have a bias on which way the price will go. With the large price moves, I am comfortable trading in either direction. I also don't typically use profit targets in this sort of big volatility environment. Instead, I prefer to ride price moves while they last, and then exit when they start to turn. Renko charts can be useful in this regard, as can a short-term moving average, or an average true range trailing stop loss.

There is support below at 105 to 104.50.

There is resistance above near 1.10, then 1.12, and then 114 to 114.50.

There has been spectacular movement and opportunities the past week. There will likely be carry over into this week. Have a profitable week! These types of environments can make you a fortune. They can also cost you a fortune if you don't use stop losses, lose your cool, or trade too large.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.