USD/CNH At Top of Multi-Month Descending Channel

The USD/CNH has accelerated quickly to the top of a descending channel. The rise was discussed in the Jan. 22 Forex Oddballs Trade Ideas article (apologies for the video quality, a bug is preventing the high-resolution version from playing. It is being worked on.)

This put the USD/CNH is a potential resistance area. The actual channel line (drawn on the chart) isn't important. It just highlights an important area. The rally could continue moving higher into 7.05, and I would still consider that in the resistance area because it is below the Dec. 3 swing high (7.0874).

Likely, the rally should falter before 7.04. Therefore, I am watching for a consolidation to develop between 7.016 (current rate) and 7.04 on the daily or 4-hour chart (shown). If the price then proceeds to break lower out of that consolidation there is a potential for the channel to continue and thus a short trade could be taken with a target near 6.85.

On the other hand, if the consolidation develops, and then breaks the upside, there is a potential long trade. I would view this as short-term in nature, and use a trailing stop loss. I would view the rally as short-term in nature simply because the price is still below the Dec. 3 peak, and therefore in a downtrend. Until the price moves above that Dec. 3 swing high my stance remains bearish. But that doesn't mean I wouldn't be willing to participate in some further short-term upside if it develops.

Since I am waiting for a consolidation and then a breakout, keep in mind the power of false breakouts.

USD/CNH Notes

A short trade collects daily interest payments, as the USD interest rate is 1.75% while the CNH rate is 4.15%. Long trades will have to pay interest, as the lower interest rate currency is being held.

