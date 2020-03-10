FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
USDCNH at Short-term Resistance, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

After a late-February and early March decline, the USDCNH hourly chart shows the pair stabilizing, moving in a choppy range.

On March 10 the price broke above that choppy range and is consolidating there.

A breakout of the consolidation to the downside, below 6.9565, indicates the prior downtrend could be resuming. 

A breakout of the consolidation to the upside, above 6.9674, signals a continuation of the short-term uptrend. 

In both cases, I prefer the use of a trailing stop loss (try a Renko chart) over a target. This captures the bulk of a move and locks in profit along the way. 

That said, there are some spots to put profit targets along with the trailing stop loss. 

There is a short-term uptrend, so the first target for a downside breakout is near 6.94, above the prior hourly swing low. Beyond that, 6.92, which is near the bottom of the bigger multi-day range. Based on the daily chart, if the price keeps falling, the target is 6.85 to 6.83.

For an upside breakout, the target is 6.98 to 6.985. This is the location of a swing high earlier in March. Beyond that, 7.01 to 7.02 is the next target area. The daily chart profit target is 7.05.

This pair hasn't had as much movement as many others over the last week. If using the initial target, the reward:risk is about 1.5:1, but expands to more than 3:1 if the next profit targets are achieved. The daily chart profit targets providing much bigger reward potential.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

