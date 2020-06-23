USDCAD At Bottom of Short-term Price Structure, Good Reward:Risk Trading Opportunity

The USDCAD is at the bottom of a 12-day sideways channel. The price tried to break lower today but couldn't gain traction.

The long-term trend on the daily chart is up. Since late March the trend is down, and over the near time, the trend is up and recently flatlined into this range.

An entry near the 1.35 region and target near 1.3615, just below the June 21 high, provides a reward:risk greater than 4.3:1.

This range, so far, is quite similar to the range in late May. We'll see if this one plays out the same way. Back in May, after breaking below a channel within the range, the price made a false downside breakout, rallied to the top of the range, and then crashed back down.

For now, all I am looking at is the potential for a bounce off the bottom of the range.

Stop loss goes below the recent lows.

Other Scenarios

The price could also break lower again. I am only interested in that trade if we see a sharp selloff. Like what we saw in early June on the last range.

If there is a sharp selloff, I will look to enter short on a pullback to this range support area or to the short-term falling trendline.

This trade is based on the price structure strategy.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.