USDCAD Bouncing Between Supply and Demand Levels - Providing Loads of Trades

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Traders looking at supply and demand levels and price structures could have been cleaning up in the USDCAD the past month as the price gets continually rejected at prior highs and lows. It often marginally moves beyond them and then quickly reverses (false breakouts). 

Many of these moves could have been highly profitable even if holding the trades for less than a day, but could also be turned into swing trades and held for two or three days in some cases. 

Just something else you can look for to take advantage of.

I recently took a Peak Performance workshop with Van Tharp. These are my thoughts and favorite takeaways from the program.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

EURUSD Nears Major Climax Top From March

EURUSD approaches key area. Watching for a false breakout or continuation of the uptrend. Either way, there are trade possibilities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Remains in Short-Term Rising Channel

EURUSD is rising in a short-term channel. It is nearing June highs, and if it breaks out will re-test the climax high from March.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Don't Take the Deposit Bonus From a Forex Broker

"Free money" via a forex broker deposit bonus is alluring, but it will cause hardship when you try to withdraw funds. Here are the pitfalls to be aware of.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Tests Lows of July Range

USDJPY is at the bottom of a expanding range in effect throughout July. This sets up a potential trade in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURJPY Testing Bottom of Short-Term Range

The EURJPY has been choppy. Moving from one range to the next recently. Take advantage of these conditions.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trading Opportunities in the Forex Pairs With the Biggest Movement

Searching for trading opportunities in the pairs that are moving the most. Here are some ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Weekly Short Trade Setup in AUDNZD

The AUDNZD just provided a second signal to get short on the weekly chart. The trade could last several weeks and utilizes a trailing stop loss.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUDCAD Consolidating At Top of Range

The AUDCAD is in a range, presenting a number of possible trade scenarios. I discuss them, as well as the one I am opting to use.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether you are day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT