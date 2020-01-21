FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

USD/SGD Testing Support Zone with Big Move Implications

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The USD/SGD is near a support area created in early 2019. 

Similar highs in 2018 and 2019 indicate the potential for a developing range.

If the price rallies off the 1.3475 to 1.3450 support area (no daily close below 1.3450) there is a potential for a rally back toward the top of the developing range. Profit targets could be placed from 1.38 to 1.39.

USDSGD at support with 300 pip move potential
TradingView

Bottoming patterns in this pair can take one to two months, or even a bit longer. Therefore, jumping into a trade isn't likely required. The price could bounce up toward the descending trendline before retesting the support area. 

If the price does shoot higher, pulls back, creates a higher swing low, and then moves back to the upside, that would also present an opportunity to get long. So even though the price is near support right now, there will likely be multiple opportunities to get into the pair, with ample room for profit, if support holds. 

USG/SGD Bearish Case

If support doesn't hold, the pair could face a decline into support between 1.31 and 1.30.

A daily closing price below 1.3450 indicates that support has broken and a further slide is possible. As discussed, bottoming patterns can be a bit messy and take a month or two, so a drop below 1.3450 isn't necessarily a signal to enter a new short position. 

I would wait for a more significant drop below 1.3450. Then I would watch for a pullback (to the upside), a consolidation, and then a break back to the downside. That break back to the downside is the signal I would watch for to enter. Essentially, this ends up being a trend trad based on the downtrend in effect since the September peak. 

USD/SGD Notes

There is little interest rate difference between the U.S. and Singapore, so most brokers will charge a small amount of rollover whether long or short. 

The Singapore rate changes monthly and has been falling since May. The rate is currently 1.63%. The US rate is 1.75%, and has been declining since August.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURUSD Trades and Price Action Outlook for This Week

EURUSD price action trade signals and scenarios to monitor this week. I am currently stalking another short trade on the daily chart.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Price Action Trade Signal on Daily Chart - April 22, 2020

The GBPCAD has a flashed a price action sell signal on the daily chart. An aggressive trailing stop loss eliminates risk quickly and helps to lock in profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key level, providing a trade opportunity whether the price bounces or breaks lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Explaining the NEGATIVE (Below $0) Oil Price That Occurred Today

The May crude oil contract went into negative territory, that's below $0, trading down to -$40. Here's why it happened, and why it isn't the end of the world.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Price Action Outlook - April 20

A look at the EURUSD, its current outlook and direction, and what would change it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Sometimes a trend will look like it is reversing, only to surge back in the trending direction. Learn strategies to take advantage and minimize losses.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Forex Account Unless You Understand Futures

Many forex brokers offer trading via Contract for Difference (CFD) in oil, gold, the S&P 500, etc.. These are based on futures contracts, a market very different than forex.

Cory Mitchell, CMT