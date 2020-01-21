The USD/SGD is near a support area created in early 2019.

Similar highs in 2018 and 2019 indicate the potential for a developing range.

If the price rallies off the 1.3475 to 1.3450 support area (no daily close below 1.3450) there is a potential for a rally back toward the top of the developing range. Profit targets could be placed from 1.38 to 1.39.

TradingView

Bottoming patterns in this pair can take one to two months, or even a bit longer. Therefore, jumping into a trade isn't likely required. The price could bounce up toward the descending trendline before retesting the support area.

If the price does shoot higher, pulls back, creates a higher swing low, and then moves back to the upside, that would also present an opportunity to get long. So even though the price is near support right now, there will likely be multiple opportunities to get into the pair, with ample room for profit, if support holds.

USG/SGD Bearish Case

If support doesn't hold, the pair could face a decline into support between 1.31 and 1.30.

A daily closing price below 1.3450 indicates that support has broken and a further slide is possible. As discussed, bottoming patterns can be a bit messy and take a month or two, so a drop below 1.3450 isn't necessarily a signal to enter a new short position.

I would wait for a more significant drop below 1.3450. Then I would watch for a pullback (to the upside), a consolidation, and then a break back to the downside. That break back to the downside is the signal I would watch for to enter. Essentially, this ends up being a trend trad based on the downtrend in effect since the September peak.

USD/SGD Notes

There is little interest rate difference between the U.S. and Singapore, so most brokers will charge a small amount of rollover whether long or short.

The Singapore rate changes monthly and has been falling since May. The rate is currently 1.63%. The US rate is 1.75%, and has been declining since August.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.