Trades Triggering This Morning. Likely More to Come (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, EURSGD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD and GBPUSD both in prior support areas. Trade potential soon. Awaiting long signals, but if we get a sell-off below support, then short signals may emerge. These are similar trades. Will only take one. GBPUSD stronger over the longer-term, but weaker today. No trades yet.

AUDCAD at resistance from last year after a sharp rally. Seeing if the rally still has any steam, or if we start to roll over on the hourly as we did in late April. That pattern again could signal a larger decline. Selling off today. Could signal soon. The long trade on a break higher is not being considered at this time. No trade yet.

EURSDG is testing the last April lows after exhibiting ranging behavior (multiple matching highs).

This triggered short as I was writing, at 1.5288. Target at 1.5160. Stop loss at 1.5319. About 5:1 reward:risk.



If stopped out, there is the possibility I will take a long trade as that would be a false breakout to the downside followed by an upside consolidation breakout. Will post comments if I take the long.



This trade is correlated to EURJPY and EURCAD. I only have the EURCAD short currently, but it is well in profit and doesn't expose my capital to any risk.

EURSGD Hourly TradingView

Recent Trades

EURCAD short remains open and well in the profit from 1.5486. Heading toward the profit target sitting just above 1.51.



EURJPY short, which I didn't get into, is currently consolidating about 50 pips below one of the discussed entries.



Not discussed, I took a NZDUSD short trade this morning. The NZDUSD is in a rising channel since late March, but currently in a downtrend toward the bottom of it on a smaller time frame. I was recently long the AUDUSD, but was stopped out with a small profit.



The NZDUSD is weaker than the AUDUSD, so the NZDUSD is the better option for a short. This is a short term trade. Short entry on the 15-minute chart at 0.6051, target at 0.6004 above prior swing low. 3.25:1 reward to risk.

Check out the video for more on trading with price structures and setting profit targets.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.