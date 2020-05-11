Short AUDCAD, Multiple Other Pairs Near Trade Levels

Last week GBPJPY triggered at 132. I was trailed out of that this week for a small profit. Leaving that one alone until we get a bit more price action in that area to indicate the next direction.



I took an AUDCAD short last night at 0.9110. Stop loss at 0.9131. The trade has already neared a short-term target near at 0.9055, which aligns with a short-term rising channel.

I am not interested in that short-term target, but my stop loss has been moved to slightly better than breakeven. I am interested in seeing if the price declines to the 0.9020 region, and then ultimately if it goes down even further. The next target is near 0.8630. I'll be watching to see if the price can get down to 0.9020 (without stopping me out) and then how it reacts around that level.

A profit target is not a prediction the price will go to that level. A profit target is an area the price could move to based on price structures.

EURUSD

Last week I mentioned looking at the EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY for trades. Currently, the EURUSD is the most interesting to me. It just had a false breakout lower out of an hourly range. It is moving to the upside. The entry was 1.0823, and the price is still in that area. Stop loss below the recent swing low, and target up near 1.0975.

CADJPY, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, and GBPNZD

These trades are all similar. Pick one. Or, if trading more than one, I would cut the position size on each so that in case all the ones taken lose, the damage is minimal. For example, if taking three trades, cut the position size on each one so that all three positions total a normal position, or maybe slightly larger.

For these types of price structures, the profit target is near the other side of the structure.

CADJPY has fallen off the top of a large triangle. While the price tumbled right at the line, there was no indication of that leading in, so I don't have a short. I will look for another short entry if we continue to get bearish price action in the region.

EURCAD bouncing near a prior low. In this case, we did have a lot of hesitation on the move down toward the prior low. Therefore, if someone had been watching, a trade to the long side was available on a consolidation breakout to the upside.



Will watch for a pullback that makes a higher low to signal a potential long entry.

EURNZD is also near a descending channel bottom and has risen sharply recently. Early morning trading on Monday, for those that were up, provided a nice consolidation breakout to trigger a long trade since the downtrend had already been slowing. I am awaiting another opportunity to get in.

GBPCAD is oscillating near a price structure support level. I am awaiting some bullish price action in the recent wiggles...need to see some small higher swing highs and lows in that clustered up area. Looking for a move back toward the top of the range.

GBPNZD has a similar story. In this case, the price is near the bottom of a shallow descending channel. Watch for consolidation breakouts to the upside. One has aleady occurred. Target up near 2.0560. Stop loss below the recent low or below the consoldiaiton once a breakout occurs.

The AUDNZD has shown some weakness near the top of a long-term descending channel. I am going to give this one a couple more wiggles to see if we get a bit more confirmation of bearishness. Watching the hourly and 15-minute for that.

With a target down around 1.02, there is plenty of room to the downside so a bit of patience could pay off with a huge reward:risk ratio. The AUDNZD was recently discussed in detail here.

Here is how to find and trade based on price structures:



By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.