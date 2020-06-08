FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Price Structures in Play to Start the Week

Cory Mitchell, CMT

There are price structures playing out in many pairs right now, especially in several of the strongly trending pairs. For this pattern though we need the price to be near the edge of its structure.

The GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and NZDJPY are the pairs currently near daily price structure edges. 

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD has been moving in a range since the start of April. After moving slightly above the top of the pattern, the price is faltering in early trading this week, dropping back into the old range. 

GBPUSD near top of range and also near bottom of rising channel June 8 2020
TradingView

Shorter-term, there is a rising channel in play since about May 25. The price is near the edge of that channel as well. 

The bigger reward:risk trade comes if the price keeps declining and breaks below its short-term rising channel. I'll be looking for a short entry, with a target near the 1.23 level. 

If the price holds near1.26 or above, and then starts rallying again, there's potentially a short-term long trade with a target near 1.27, just below the prior highs. 

EURCAD

The EURCAD isn't near a key level right now, but deserves to stay on the radar as the moves have been occurring quickly in this pair as it whips back and forth between support and resistance. 

EURCAD moving in range June 8 2020
TradingView

EURGBP

The EURGBP is moving off the bottom of a short-term range. Looking for opportunities to get long with an upside target near 0.8980.

EURGBP moving in range June 8 2020
TradingView

NZDJPY 

The NZDJPY has moved to the top of a long-term falling regression channel on the daily chart. 

The hourly chart shows the pair consolidating. Near the top of the channel. 

This a large daily channel and the price is moving with a lot of momentum to the upside right now. I don't have the intention of plowing short at the first sign of weakness. I will be watching for several days of weakness to indicate the price is rolling over and heading lower. The topping process at prior highs in the channel typically took a week or more to develop.

NZDJPY near top of descending channel June 8 2020
TradingView

There are lots of currency pairs moving with a lot of momentum right now. Looking at shorter-term patterns and trading those trends is another option. That was discussed last week. 

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

