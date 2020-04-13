NZDUSD Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The 4-hour chart of the NZDUSD shows the pair moving sideways for its longest stretch in more than a month. The lack of movement is rare, as volatility has been high as of late. While overall volatility is subsiding, there will still be good-sized moves forthcoming.

The NZDUSD is consolidating between 0.6103 and 0.6057. The consolidation occurs near the prior swing high from March 27.

Over the longer-term, the pair is in a downtrend, but since the March 18 bottom, it is in an uptrend (or large correction higher on the longer time frame.

Because volatility is still elevated (albeit dropping), I am willing to trade in either direction.

If the price breaks the consolidation to the upside, the price target is near 0.63. With a stop loss below the consolidation, this provides for a 3.6:1 reward:risk trade.

If the price breaks to the downside, the target is 0.5870. With a stop loss above the consolidation, that is a 3.4:1 reward-to-risk.

Smaller Timeframe, Bigger Reward

Anytime there is a pattern, like a consolidation, on a daily, 4-hour, or hourly chart, there is an opportunity to drop down to a 15-minute or 5-minute chart to spot more fine-tuned entry points.

For these entry points, look for consolidations on the shorter timeframe near the high or low of the consolidation. Mark them with a rectangle, when trade a breakout to the downside of upside of that consolidation.

If the price breaks out of the small consolidation and big consolidation, the original profit targets above can still be used, but the stop loss will be much smaller, increasing the reward:risk.

If the price stays in the consolidation, and then stalls near the other side, exit for a small profit. Another consolidation will likely from providing another opportunity to trade within the consolidation, or better yet, take part in the major breakout which provides the bigger potential move to the targets mentioned above.

If there is no clear consolidation, then I don't use this strategy.

Trailing Stop Losses

As volatility dies down a little, from what it was around mid-March, I am going to back to using profit targets more on these types of trades. Or at least having a profit target out there.

A trailing stop loss can still always be used. I have a trending strategy where I only use trailing stop losses. For trailing stop loss, consider using Renko charts, or a multiple of Average True Range.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join the discussion in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.