NZDJPY Setting Up for a Trade, Tight Consolidation at Top of Multi-Year Channel

The NZDJPY is consolidating in a tight range for almost three weeks. The pair does this fairly often, and I have drawn in a few of these consolidations over the last 20 months on the chart below.

The consolidations near the highs and lows of the channel, or that occur just after the price had turned off the channel high or low, tend to be followed by sizable price moves.

The price is in a well-defined channel going back to mid-2017. Right now the price is at the top of the channel.

Waning momentum on the upside points to a decline in the price, potentially back toward the bottom of the channel. A downside breakout of the consolidation would provide an entry point for that trade.

A stop loss is placed above the consolidation and a target goes at 64, just above the channel bottom and prior swing low (ignoring the pandemic panic lows which briefly pushed prices below the channel). This provides a 4.75:1 reward-to-risk trading opportunity.



This could be improved by dropping down to the 4-hour, hourly, or even a smaller time frame and looking for an entry point and stop loss level on those lower time frames. The target stays the same, jacking up the reward:risk.

Here's a video on how this strategy works.

Unfortunately, a short NZDJPY positive has a negative rollover. Interest is paid each night on the interest rate difference between NZD (higher) and JPY (lower).

The Upside Scenario

The long-term downward channel and waning momentum indicate a potential slide lower. But an upside breakout from this consolidation could occur as well. We'll know quite quickly if the upside breakout has legs as it will need to rally past 71.68, the place it has stalled and reversed in June and July.

That scenario will be addressed if it develops.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.