FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

NZDJPY Setting Up for a Trade, Tight Consolidation at Top of Multi-Year Channel

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The NZDJPY is consolidating in a tight range for almost three weeks. The pair does this fairly often, and I have drawn in a few of these consolidations over the last 20 months on the chart below.

The consolidations near the highs and lows of the channel, or that occur just after the price had turned off the channel high or low, tend to be followed by sizable price moves. 

The price is in a well-defined channel going back to mid-2017. Right now the price is at the top of the channel. 

NZDJPY consolidating at top of multi-year descending channel Aug 13 2020

Waning momentum on the upside points to a decline in the price, potentially back toward the bottom of the channel. A downside breakout of the consolidation would provide an entry point for that trade. 

A stop loss is placed above the consolidation and a target goes at 64, just above the channel bottom and prior swing low (ignoring the pandemic panic lows which briefly pushed prices below the channel). This provides a 4.75:1 reward-to-risk trading opportunity. 

This could be improved by dropping down to the 4-hour, hourly, or even a smaller time frame and looking for an entry point and stop loss level on those lower time frames. The target stays the same, jacking up the reward:risk.

Here's a video on how this strategy works.

Unfortunately, a short NZDJPY positive has a negative rollover. Interest is paid each night on the interest rate difference between NZD (higher) and JPY (lower).

The Upside Scenario

The long-term downward channel and waning momentum indicate a potential slide lower. But an upside breakout from this consolidation could occur as well. We'll know quite quickly if the upside breakout has legs as it will need to rally past 71.68, the place it has stalled and reversed in June and July.

That scenario will be addressed if it develops. 

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NZDCAD Short Opportunity at Top of Long-Term Descending Channel

NZDCAD is falling off the top of a long-term descending channel. Short signals have already occurred. Here's the next short entry opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD On the Cusp of a Big Slide Near Multi-Year Resistance Level

EURCAD pressed against a key long-term resistance level and failed to sustain it. If certain conditions materialize, I'll be watching for a several hundred pip slide.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCHF Longer-Term High Reward:Risk Price Structure Trade

The USDCHF is whipsawing near multi-year range lows. This sets up a potential trade in either direction, but if the range holds the reward:risk is appealing.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How Forex Prices Move During the Different Global Sessions

Here's how the the 24-hour forex market operates, allowing you to trade any time during the week. Also, see how currency pair movement changes by hour of day.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Strength Continues Near Key Long-Term Level

The EURUSD is pushing past a decade long descending trendline and still showing signs of strength. Here's what to watch for in terms of a continuation or reversal.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trade Trigger Examples and Why You Should Use Them

A trade trigger is a precise event that tells you to get into or out of a trade, right now. It helps avoid getting in or out too early, too late, skipping trades, or taking trades you shouldn't.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Leverage Explained, and How Much to Use

Leverage is a double-edged sword. It can magnify your returns immensely, as well as your losses. Here's how to find the balance.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

Owl

USDCHF Enters Support Area of Range Going Back to Mid-2015

The USDCHF is testing the lows of a multi-year range. Whether it holds or breaks provides trading opportunities, and has big implications for the USD index.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

US Dollar Index Selloff Accelerates Near Pivotal Level

EURUSD tests multi-year declining trendline, and USD index plunges to multi-year support area.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT