FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

NZDCAD Short Opportunity at Top of Long-Term Descending Channel

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The NZDCAD had a nice short trade setup on the daily chart last week. I missed it, but am looking to get in on a pullback to the upside. 

The NZDCAD has already started to slide lower off the top of a descending regression channel. We had a triple top pattern in July followed by a breakout to the downside. Just below 0.89 was the original entry point to get short. 

That is where I will be looking to get in. A stop loss goes above 0.9015 (can likely be placed lower, resulting in few pips risked...discussed below).

There are two targets, depending on how long you wish to hold the trade. For a shorter-term trade, lasting likely about two months, the target is 0.85. This is the middle of the descending channel. There can often be some choppiness mid-channel. 

The longer-term downside target is 0.81, which is the bottom of the channel. That could take about 6 months. 

NZDCAD selling off near top of descending channel August 11 2020

The reward:risk varies from close to 3:1 up to almost 6:1. That can increase dramatically by watching the pullback (to the upside) and using the hourly or even 4-hour chart for entry and stop loss placement once the price starts rolling back over. Watch the price action video at the end of the article for information on that.

If the price moves back up toward that 0.89 region, I will be watching for the signals that the upward move is running out of steam. A smaller stop loss and fine-tuned entry could push the reward:risk up to well over 10:1 even with the shorter-term target.

You could also trade this potential downtrend on a smaller timeframe, like the 4-hour or hourly, taking multiple trades as the waves unfold. A big price structure like this can be traded as one or two trades or many. 

Here is the price action video.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURCAD On the Cusp of a Big Slide Near Multi-Year Resistance Level

EURCAD pressed against a key long-term resistance level and failed to sustain it. If certain conditions materialize, I'll be watching for a several hundred pip slide.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCHF Longer-Term High Reward:Risk Price Structure Trade

The USDCHF is whipsawing near multi-year range lows. This sets up a potential trade in either direction, but if the range holds the reward:risk is appealing.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How Forex Prices Move During the Different Global Sessions

Here's how the the 24-hour forex market operates, allowing you to trade any time during the week. Also, see how currency pair movement changes by hour of day.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Strength Continues Near Key Long-Term Level

The EURUSD is pushing past a decade long descending trendline and still showing signs of strength. Here's what to watch for in terms of a continuation or reversal.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trade Trigger Examples and Why You Should Use Them

A trade trigger is a precise event that tells you to get into or out of a trade, right now. It helps avoid getting in or out too early, too late, skipping trades, or taking trades you shouldn't.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Leverage Explained, and How Much to Use

Leverage is a double-edged sword. It can magnify your returns immensely, as well as your losses. Here's how to find the balance.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

Owl

USDCHF Enters Support Area of Range Going Back to Mid-2015

The USDCHF is testing the lows of a multi-year range. Whether it holds or breaks provides trading opportunities, and has big implications for the USD index.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

US Dollar Index Selloff Accelerates Near Pivotal Level

EURUSD tests multi-year declining trendline, and USD index plunges to multi-year support area.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

GBPUSD Testing June High, Big Trade Opportunities Present

GBPUSD is testing the June high. Continued weakness in the USD could see the price break through resistance, setting up big reward:risk trading opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT