NZDCAD Presenting Nice Setup For Short-Term or Longer-Term Trade

The NZD was the focus of an article on June 17 because the NZD has formed channels against many other major currencies over the last week or more.



The channels provide both short-term and longer-term trade opportunities.



Short-term, the channel is tradable, attempting to capture profit within the range.

Longer-term, entries can be taken on one side of the channel to see if the price breaks out the other. If it doesn't, it remains a short-term trade. If it does break out, there is a bigger potential move to capture.

The NZDCAD has been channeling since early June.



During the European session, the pair dropped below the prior swing low and then popped up. During the US session we saw the pair sell off again, but hold the lows and is now bouncing again.



These are all characteristics I like to see a near a bottom; a little false break below the prior low, a small rally, and a successful re-test of the low.

NZDCAD Short-Term Trade

The short-term trade is a long between 0.8720 and 0.8737 with a target between 0.8780 and 0.88. The reward:risk here can vary quite a bit based on those parameters, but all are above 1.

If the price fails to move higher and breaks this range to the downside, that will set up potential short trade. But I want to see the price run lower first, to make sure it is a legitimate breakout before acting. So the short is not a trade consideration at this time. It will be dealt with only if a strong downside breakout occurs.

NZDCAD Longer-Term Trade

At this point, buying near the low of the range, we can't know if the price will break out to the upside eventually. But it is a possibility to consider, especially since the pair is in an uptrend currently. The range has formed just below 0.88, which is above the March swing high, and at the December 2019 swing high. A breakout to the upside could see the price run to the next trendline/price structure; target between 0.89 and 0.8950. A target out there bumps up the reward:risk considerably.

If the price falters near the top of the range, it is an option to take profit, and then see if the price breaks higher. If it does, look for another entry opportunity.

As mentioned above, there is a possibility that the price breaks the short-term range to the downside. From a longer-term perspective, this could set up a big short, as the pair is in a descending channel on the daily chart and could see a significant decline.

For longer-term trades, you need to determine how you will handle weekends. There is the possibility of weekend gaps and large spreads on Friday near the close and Sunday near the open.

Final Word

The way I see it, basically no matter what this pair does, there is a good trading opportunity. Trade what it is doing now, but be aware of the other scenarios in case they occur.

If a breakout occurs, this video discusses some options on how to trade it.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.