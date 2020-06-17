FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
NZD In Short-Term Range Against Many Major Currencies, Setting Up Lots of Opportunities

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The NZD has been strong since mid-May. During the rally, twice the price has formed ranges like the current one, before another breakout. 

The NZD currency index—which shows the NZD against the other major currencies—on Mataf.net shows the recent range/channel on NZD.  

NZD Currency Index forming a range during trend June 17 2020
Hourly chart - NZD Currency Index

While the short-term trend is up, the daily chart shows the NZD is bumping up against descending trendline resistance.

NZD daily chart currency index at resistance in falling channel

Since the hourly short-term range is occurring in most NZD pairs (against other major currencies), and many of those pairs are also near key support or resistance levels, this is a key pattern to watch.

For example, the EURNZD has formed a wedge near the top of a descending channel. I have been short this one since just below 1.76. With the price testing the bottom of the range, we are likely to soon find out if the price will break lower or hold in the range. 

EURNZD ranging near top of descending channel and near breakout June 17 2020

NZDUSD is forming a wedge on a rising trendline. 

NZDUSD in small channel along larger rising trendline June 17 2020

As some pairs start to break out, the other pairs may follow. Although this can't be assumed with certainty since the other currencies have varying strength. The NZD may go up against a weaker currency yet fall against the stronger ones. 

Ways to Trade

There are a number of trading opportunities here, all based on price structures and the different ways they can be used.

The small wedges/ranges present short-term opportunities to trade within the pattern (or hold for a breakout). Ideally, trade in the trending direction. For example, buying NZDUSD near the wedge lows as it starts to turn back up. There is the option to get out just below the wedge highs (below 0.65). Or, see if a breakout occurs and hold for a move into major swing highs from earlier this month (0.6550 region). That would be if you are bullish on NZDUSD.

If you are holding a trade, which is in profit, and expecting a breakout, you can always get out if that breakout doesn't happen and the price starts running the other way. You will likely have another opportunity to get in if the breakout actually happens (re-test mentioned below).

If you are bearish on this pair, wait for a downside breakout of the wedge. The price will often breakout, run a bit, and then come back and re-test the wedge area. This re-test provides the opportunity to enter short. 

As the index chart showed, the NZD is also near the top of the long-term descending channel. Bearish price action in the NZD sets up longer-term trades as the NZD could decline back toward the bottom of the channel. An upside breakout continues the current uptrend.

How you opt to trade is based on how you have chosen to trade based on the rules in your trading plan, and based on your current analysis.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

