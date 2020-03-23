FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

How I'm Trading the EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD This Week

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD is starting to form a range. I will be watching for consolidations near the prior swing highs and lows. Will trade a breakout of the consolidations in either direction, as the range could continue or the price could break out of the range.

USDJPY has a similar pattern playing out, except the price is moving higher in a channel. Consolidation-breakouts near the high or low of that channel are tradable in either direction.

USDCAD had a sharp reversal to the downside but is rallying is back. Based on the sharp decline, it's looking like we could try to move lower again, but if we get back to the former high and consolidate I would trade a consolidation-breakout in either direction.

To take full advantage of the big price swings we are seeing, check out How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watching for USDRUB Wedge Breakout

USDRUB has formed a declining wedge on the hourly chart within an aggressive uptrend. Awaiting an upside breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD Creates Short-Term Topping Pattern

The USDCAD had a relentless run higher since early March. A sign of weakness has emerged.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The EURCAD is consolidating at the top of a nearly 500 pip range. Whether the price breaks higher or lower from the consolidation, there is a trading opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD) March 17

A look at all the forex majors, and how I am trading them this week. We have had a dominant theme recently: USD strength.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCHF Getting Defended at 1.0540

EURCHF is seeing sharp rallies off the 1.0550 to 1.0540 region, followed by equally sharp declines. This is becoming a line in the sand to pay attention to.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Consolidates Above Support, Awaiting Breakout

A breakout from this GBPCAD flag pattern could signal the start of a major move in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURPLN Holds in Multi-Year Range, Opportunities Near Resistance

EURPLN is nearing resistance, which presents opportunities for either a long or short on a breakout of the range or the range continuing, respectively.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD Gets Squeezed Within Bigger Range

The EURCAD is consolidating within a larger range. A breakout from the small consolidation could be a catalyst for a much bigger move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions

These are things I do to capitalize on volatile currency markets, while keeping risk small.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCNH at Short-term Resistance, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

The USDCNH is consolidating near a short-term resistance. A breakout leaves room for the price to run higher or lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT