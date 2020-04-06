How I'm Trading The Forex Majors This Week, Using Price Action (April 6)

We are seeing more sideways movement to start the week in many currency pairs. This means we are waiting for the larger trends to resume. Price action can be used to trade in the meantime (anytime), or give clues to which way the price is likely to move next.

In this week's video, I discuss using price action to look for trading opportunities. Trading based on price action is a big topic and one which I will continue to expand on in analysis videos and educational articles. For an introduction to simple and effective price action techniques you can start practicing and using right now, see How to Read Price Action - Spotting Trend Reversals in Real-Time.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join the discussion in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.