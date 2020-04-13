Trends and Opportunities in the Forex Majors This Week (April 13, 2020)

Here's my overall outlook on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, NZDUSD, and AUDUSD for the week of April 13, 2020. I also discuss analyzing pairs based on price action and a trailing stop loss tool.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join the discussion in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.