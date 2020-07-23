GBPUSD Testing June High, Big Trade Opportunities Present

The US dollar (USD) has been selling off against other currencies, sending many notable currencies to multi-month highs versus the USD. This has also helped fuel gold and gold stocks; bitcoin is also breaking higher from a significant pattern.

The EUR, AUD, and NZD have cleared all resistance levels against the USD going back to March. The CHF and GBPUSD are getting closer.



With the GBPUSD and EURUSD often correlated (although not perfectly, and they don't necessarily move with the same magnitude), the question becomes will the GBPUSD also keep moving higher and take out its March high?

Right now, the more imminent high it needs to clear is 1.2814 from June.

Following a breakout from a recent triangle, that saw the price rally into the supply zone near 1.2760, the price has started to converge again. A breakout of that convergence, which looks like the start of a triangle at this point, could push the price above 1.28. There is little resistance until 1.31.

That sets up some huge reward:risk opportunities.

There is the option to buy near the bottom of the current triangle, keeping the stop loss to 30 pips or less. In that case, a return to the top of the triangle yields greater than 2:1. If opting to hold for a breakout higher, based on the overall USD weakness, then the reward:risk could jump to well over 14:1 if using a 1.31 target.

There is also the option of taking profits near the June high (near 1.28), which should still yield well over 4:1. The following video looks at one way of determining price structures and targets.



If this rally fails, we will also have some opportunities to participate in the downside, although I am not considering that trade until we start seeing downside, or we get a false breakout above 1.2814.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.