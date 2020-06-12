FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPUSD Has False Upside Breakout, Sets Up Short

Cory Mitchell, CMT

From April to early June the GBPUSD was in a range. On June 5 that range was broken to the upside, and the price remained mostly above the range (and above recent swing lows) until June 11. 

With the price moving back into the range and below the swing lows of the last several days, this indicates overall bearish price action. The price could slide back toward the bottom of the range with a target near 1.2250. This target may take several days to hit. There is nothing wrong with getting in and out several times, locking in profit along the way, taking a few smaller reward:risk trades as opposed to one big one.

GBPUSD with range breakout followed by false breakout June 12 2020
TradingView

The price has already bounced back into a potential resistance area, and then sold off from there. While it is possible the price could run lower from here, another shorting opportunity is likely to develop in the area. 

If the price does continue to move lower, there will be additional opportunities to get in, or add to the short position as the downtrend unfolds. See the descending regression channel (update as price action unfolds). 

For me, price action remains bearish as long as we stay below 1.2815, which is where the last major wave down began.

Understanding price action can help with the implementation of many strategies. Learn more about how to spot and trends and reversals, as well as false reversals.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

