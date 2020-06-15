FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPUSD and EURAUD Setting Up Trades This Morning

Cory Mitchell, CMT

So many pairs near the edges of price structures. I go through my list of pairs and then flag each one near a potential trade level. I then throw them all in a correlation matrix to see which ones are redundant. If two or three pairs move similar, I pick the one that is moving more strongly and thus more likely to move in the anticipated direction.  This reduces the list down to a more manageable number of pairs to watch. This process is discussed in the "daily routine" article.

This morning I'm focusing on GBPUSD and EURAUD, as these are close to potential entry points. There are several other pairs to watch as well, but they aren't as close to triggering, so they will likely be covered later today or tomorrow. 

GBPUSD, Two Price Structure Trades

GBPUSD has a large price structure short trade in play already, with a target down near 1.2250.

Another short is developing based on the short-term descending regression channel. The price is at the top of it on the hourly chart. 

GBPUSD in descending channel on hourly chart June 15 2020

I am waiting for the price to shows signs of weakness on the 15-minute or 5-minute chart before jumping into the short. If the price keeps rising, it's ok if the short trade develops a bit above the channel.

This channel trade has a target just above the prior lows, near 1.2470.

EURAUD

EURAUD is in a descending a channel. The hourly chart shows it has put in a double peak near the top of the channel and has started to move lower. Using the 15-minute or 5-minute chart I will be looking to get in on a pullback. Watch the price action video for what to look for. 

EURAUD near top of descending channel June 15 2020

Downside target is just above the recent swing lows, placed between 1.6150 and 1.61.

When trading, we need a plan. Here are ideas on how to start building your trading plan for success.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

