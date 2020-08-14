FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPJPY at Top of 2.5 Year Descending Channel, Awaiting Entry Signal

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The GBPJPY has moved to the top of its 2.5 year descending regression channel. This isn't a sell signal, just an alert to be on the lookout for a potential turn back to the downside. Right now, momentum is still up with the price near 139.50.

Over the next couple of weeks, I will be watching for waning momentum—price starts to get choppier with potentially a false breakout above a prior high—and then a turn back to the downside. 

Near these key areas, waiting for divergence on the RSI often tells us when it is ok to consider entering a trade if the price breaks lower. There is no significant divergence yet. Significant divergence is when the price makes a new swing high but the RSI makes a lower swing high. A few prior examples are marked on the chart. It is not a reliable signal on its own. It needs to be combined with price action entries at key areas. Divergence does not occur at all turning points.

GBPJPY at top of long-term descending channel and top of short-term rising channel August 14 2020

If a short trade develops the initial target is just above 135, the bottom of the short-term rising channel. Longer-term the target is 130, above the longer-term channel bottom and recent swing low.

The Upside Scenario

The price could continue to rally. Regression channels provide a general area to watch for trades, alerting us when the price is outside the area where it is has spent most of its time. A sell signal just above the regression channel is fine too.

Given that the price is at the top of a long-term descending channel, and is also at the top of a short-term rising channel, a long trade is not of interest to me at this time. As stated, that doesn't mean the price can't go higher, but at the moment a long trade doesn't fit with my strategies.

GBPJPY Notes

If a short trade does develop, holding that position will incur a small amount of nightly interest. The GBP rate (short) is higher than the JPY rate (long). 

The NZDJPY has a similar trade setup.

Also, consider that this is a large pattern and a trade could take two to four months to reach the full target (if it does). If the price turns lower, there is potential for shorter-term trades on lower time frames as the price treks back toward the channel bottoms. Even longer-term traders can use the longer-term targets but drop down to an hourly chart to fine-tune their entry and stop loss, which will jack up the reward:risk.

Here's a video discussing how you can estimate how long a trade will last, and why it is important.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

