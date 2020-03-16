FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPCAD Consolidates Above Support, Awaiting Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The GBPCAD is forming a flag pattern above a support level.

In March, the pair rallied sharply to start the month, then had a dramatic decline in recent days, erasing the entire rally. A breakout from this flag pattern could go either way. 

GBPCAD hourly chart with flag pattern above support
GBPCAD HourlyTradingView

Over the longer-term, a breakout from this flag could signal the start of a major move. A drop below the flag could see the price fall to major support at 1.6. A move above the flag could see the price rally back to the 1.78 to 1.8 region, or beyond that to major resistance at 1.84.

GBPCAD daily chart near support level March 16, 2020
GBPCAD DailyTradingView

The trade provides a reward-to-risk of greater than 3:1, with potential for a much higher R:R depending on the target used. I prefer to get out, and then get back in if the price keeps moving well. A trailing stop loss also works well. 

A stop loss is typically initially placed just outside the opposite side of the pattern from the breakout. For example, if the price breaks higher, the stop loss is placed just below the most recent swing low.

In volatile conditions, mind your position size. Proper position sizing is always important, but volatile conditions will magnify any mistakes made.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

