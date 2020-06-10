FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
GBPAUD Dropping Off High of Hourly Trend Channel

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The GBPAUD is at the top of a descending channel that extends back to the start of April. 

The price has already started to decline, but there is still a chance for an entry on a pullback. Watch for a rally back up on the hourly, then drop down to a 5-minute chart and watch for the rally to stall out by forming a lower swing low and lower swing (order is not important), then look to enter on the next small rally that stalls out below the prior swing high. A consolidation and then a break of the consolidation is often useful as a trade trigger in this regard. See the price action video and article for more information on this.

Alternatively, the price may continue to run lower. This also presents opportunities. As the price declines, it will often form a smaller channel as the price moves down to the bottom of the larger channel. This smaller channel provides shorting opportunities near the top of the channel, as it forms. See the example from earlier this month.

The initial downside target is 1.81, just above the prior lows.

GBPAUD near top of descending channel June 10 2020
GBPAUD hourlyTradingView

Speaking of trends...do you want to find the strongest trends in the currency market, quickly? There are lots of pairs, yet there are a couple of ways to see quickly see the currency pairs that are moving up or down the most over different lengths of time. Get all the details, here.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

