Forex Video Outlook for Opportunities To Watch for May 10 to 15

Video update to the forex pairs discussed here.



The videos looks at: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, CHFJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, USDMXN, EURSEK, EURSGD





Here's an educational reading list of the weekend:



Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Futures Account Unless You Understand Futures

How the News Hurts Your Trading

A Competitive Advantage in Trading Can't be Bought

Quickly See Which Currencies are Performing the Best and Worst

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.