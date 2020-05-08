FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Forex Video Outlook for Opportunities To Watch for May 10 to 15

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Video update to the forex pairs discussed here.

The videos looks at: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, CHFJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, USDMXN, EURSEK, EURSGD

Here's an educational reading list of the weekend:

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Futures Account Unless You Understand Futures

How the News Hurts Your Trading

A Competitive Advantage in Trading Can't be Bought

Quickly See Which Currencies are Performing the Best and Worst

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Lots of Forex Pairs Setting Up For Next Week, Here's What to Watch

Heading into Friday we may get a couple of trades, but most of the opportunities come into play next week as these pairs approach key pattern levels.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trades Triggering This Morning. Likely More to Come (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, EURSGD, NZDUSD)

Trades triggered in NZDUSD and EURSGD this morning. Awaiting trades in EURSUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDCAD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CoryMitchell-CMT

AUDCAD Approaching Key Area, Awaiting High Reward-to-Risk Trade

The AUDCAD has recovered all the losses seen during the COVID-19 panic sell-off. It now sits near a key level, with a longer-term trade potentially developing.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUDNZD IN Short-Term Uptrend, Approaching Top of Large Descending Trend Channel

The AUDNZD is in an uptrend over the last month, and still presenting long trades. But the price is approaching the top of a 2.5-year descending trend channel.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUDNZD on the Radar, EURJPY Breaks out, EURCAD and AUDUSD Trades Continue

AUD pairs are on the move, with a potential trade in AUDNZD. AUDUSD trade is currently open. The EURJPY triggered and the EURCAD short trade faces its first pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Find High Reward Trades Based on Price Structures (Entry, Stop Loss, Profit Target)

Setting profits targets based on price structures is a way to extract profit on trades based on what the market is telling us, instead of what we hope it will do.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURJPY Near Key Area, Trade Potential

The EURJPY is trading near a key level. There is a potential for a short-term trade in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUDUSD Along Rising Trendline Support For Potential Long Trade

The AUDUSD is trading along trendline support in an overall uptrend. This provides a potential long trade with a good reward-to-risk ratio.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURCAD Setting Up High Reward-to-Risk Trade

The EURCAD is at a short-term resistance level with the potential to trap a lot of traders no matter which way it goes. High reward:risk trade potential.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURUSD Launches Massive Intraday Reversal and Triggers Long Trade

EURUSD breaks above large consolidation and prior swing high, ushering in a sharp reversal to the upside. Long trade in progress.

Cory Mitchell, CMT