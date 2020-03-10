FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Forex Pairs With the Biggest Movement the Past Two Weeks

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The following chart shows the average daily movement of currency pairs in terms of pips, dollars (based on $100,000 contract), and percentage. These are based on the last two weeks, and are sorted via percentage.

most volatile pairs based on 2-week average daily movement, March 10 2020
https://www.mataf.net/en/forex/tools/volatility

As an example, EURZAR has averaged 2.5% in daily movement over the last two weeks.

In a volatile environment, the chart (update it regularly) can help to focus on the pairs that are moving the most. Typically, the pairs that are moving the most will be a combination of a strong currency and a weak currency.

My most active pair in this list over the last two weeks has been the CADJPY. It has been providing continual opportunities. I like to trade consolidation breakouts on the daily, 4-hour, and hourly charts. The following is a 4-hour chart.

CADJPY 4-hour chart with consolidation breakout trade March 10 2020
TradingView

The USDMXN, at the top of the list, has had some incredible volatility, and many breakouts from tight consolidations to create high reward-to-risk trades.

USDMXN with significant volatility during cornavirus March 10 2020
TradingView

I am always monitoring volatility, whether it daying trading the EURUSD or assessing swing trade potential. It can be helpful to know how much something is moving, and what is moving the most/least, depending on your strategy. I use the volatility tool (and correlation tool) on Mataf.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

