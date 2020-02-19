FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Forex Oddball Trade Ideas Feb. 19 (EURCNH, USDSGD)

Cory Mitchell, CMT

These are called "forex oddball" trades simply because they are on my "oddballs watchlist" that includes currency pairs that aren't talked about as much. That doesn't mean they don't present opportunities.

EURCNH Trade Idea

This pair is near rising trendline support as well as descending channel support. 

I am watching for a consolidation and then a breakout to the upside. A stop loss is placed below the consolidation.

EURCNH near trendline and channel support
TradingView

There is a negative rollover on the long position, as the Chinese interest rate is 4.15% and the Euro rate is 0%. Therefore, I view this as a short-term opportunity and not a long-term one. The use of a trailing stop loss could be effective in capturing any upside momentum that develops, without getting stuck in a longer-term trade.

The price could break to the downside as well. A trailing stop loss could be used here again, with an initial stop loss above the consolidation.

USDSGD Trade Idea

The USDSGD was discussed on Feb. 12. It formed a consolidation in the resistance area and broke above it on Feb. 19. 

This is currently a high momentum trade. I don't have a profit target. A trailing stop can be used to exit the position if it starts to reverse. 

USDSGD dollar at resistance and breaking out
TradingView

Given that the pair is still near this major resistance area. If there is a consolidation and a break to the downside, I would also consider that trade. But that will be dealt with when it occurs. Right now, momentum is up.

Holding a long position in this pair provides a small amount of interest rollover (will vary by broker).

Check out Three Effective Position Sizing Methods for Trading Forex.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage. I may take or have positions in the currencies or pairs mentioned. I don't take all the trades I discuss since prices are constantly are moving and revealing new information, or capital may be better allocated elsewhere.

