EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD on the Trade Radar Monday Morning

Cory Mitchell, CMT

There are multiple near key levels on Monday morning. Here are some to keep an eye on.

The EURUSD was discussed last week and it remains near a key level. See the article for details. The 1.12 region was the breakout area of a head-and-shoulders pattern.

The USDCAD is in a short-term ascending channel since June 17. The price is currently near the bottom of the channel. This presents a short-term long opportunity with a target near the top of the channel. 

If the channel breaks to the downside, I won't be taking a short trade right away, rather I want to see a strong move to the downside indicating the longer-term downtrend (daily chart, not shown) is continuing. Then I will look to get short on a pullback.

USDCAD in short-term descending channel June 22 2020

NZDUSD and AUDUSD are both running to the upside today. These pairs are both in longer-term uptrends and had recently pulled back. With the price having already moved higher during the European session, I'm waiting to see what entry opportunities develop over the next few days. I am looking to get long in alignment with the longer-term uptrend. 

I prefer to get long near the bottom of the current short-term channel, especially after a false breakout below recent lows (price breaks lower near the bottom of the channel but then quickly rallies). If we continue to rally higher, I will look to get in on a pullback. Those scenarios will be discussed as they arise over the next few days.

Here's the 4-hour AUDUSD chart. The NZDUSD chart is similar.

AUDUSD in longer-term rising channel, near support June 22 2020

One of my trending strategies, based on Renko charts, is currently short the AUDUSD.

Looking for help with determining when to get into trades? Check out this video on spotting trends and reversals in real-time.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

