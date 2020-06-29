FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURUSD Uptrend In Play, Targeting 1.15

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD broke out of a choppy sideways range in late May and rallied into early June. It then corrected but has recently showed signs of moving back to the upside. 

The EURUSD is turning higher this week after putting in a higher swing low last week. This indicates the corrective phase could be over in the one-month uptrend. 

EURUSD short-term and longer-term trends in play June 29 2020

The next level of resistance is near 1.1350. If the price breaks above that, the 1.15 region could be tested. 1.15 was the spike high following the initial covid-19 fears when the global stock markets started to sell-off.

With the big run higher through May and early June, even if the price drops back to the 1.12 or 1.1150 region, that doesn't necessarily negate this uptrend. Those would likely be buying opportunities. Especially if the price consolidates and then breaks to the upside out of that consolidation. 

The Renko chart, which cleans up some of the noise, shows a short-term uptrend currently underway on the far right. It also shows the uptrend commencing in mid-May and the current correction starting June 10. This chart is compiled using 20 pip boxes and 1-hour closing prices (not ideal for trading...use a lower timeframe if trading off Renko chart levels).

Renko EURUSD 1-hour 20 pip chart June 29 2020

Based on the outlook, traders could wait for longer-term price structure trade signals, or they can seek out day trades in alignment within the most recent trend direction.

Thought of the day: instead of trying to learn a system or changing something every time things aren't going well, try reducing the number of mistakes made. Most of us don't trade our strategies very efficiently. We sometimes skip signals, or get into trades late or early. Sometimes we take trades that aren't part of the strategy. Improving efficiency is one the easiest ways to improve profitability, because we don't need to learn anything new. We just strive to get better at what we are already doing. Some ways to improve are discussed here.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Know How Long a Trade Could Last, Before Entering

Knowing how long a trade may last helps with sticking to the plan for that trade. It makes sure the trader has done research and considered their expectations.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCHF Big Move Potential Near Key Level

The GBPCHF is consolidating near a prior swing low. Watch for any of these three scenarios, all which could lead to a large price move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Sometimes a trend will look like it is reversing, only to surge back in the trending direction. Learn strategies to take advantage and minimize losses.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD At Bottom of Short-term Price Structure, Good Reward:Risk Trading Opportunity

The USDCAD is at the bottom of a two week range, presenting a 4:1 reward:risk trade opportunity (or greater).

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Spot Trends and Trend Reversals Using Price Action

Price action based trading relies solely on the price chart for making trading decisions. Price movement is the purest indicator traders have. Price determines profit and loss, nothing else.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD on the Trade Radar Monday Morning

The EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD are all setting up for potential trades either today or in the coming days as they are near key levels.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Draw Trendlines That Actually Help Your Trading

Drawing trendlines is subjective, so we need to draw them based on logical and repeatable guidelines in order for them to provide proper analysis, and not random noise or poor trades.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

NZDCAD Presenting Nice Setup For Short-Term or Longer-Term Trade

NZDCAD in a short-term range at a key level. It's presenting greater trading opportunities no matter which way it goes.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

A Competitive Advantage in Trading Can't Be Bought

A competitive advantage in trading is not a strategy or a software program, it is the ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Cory Mitchell, CMT