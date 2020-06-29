EURUSD Uptrend In Play, Targeting 1.15

The EURUSD broke out of a choppy sideways range in late May and rallied into early June. It then corrected but has recently showed signs of moving back to the upside.

The EURUSD is turning higher this week after putting in a higher swing low last week. This indicates the corrective phase could be over in the one-month uptrend.

The next level of resistance is near 1.1350. If the price breaks above that, the 1.15 region could be tested. 1.15 was the spike high following the initial covid-19 fears when the global stock markets started to sell-off.

With the big run higher through May and early June, even if the price drops back to the 1.12 or 1.1150 region, that doesn't necessarily negate this uptrend. Those would likely be buying opportunities. Especially if the price consolidates and then breaks to the upside out of that consolidation.

The Renko chart, which cleans up some of the noise, shows a short-term uptrend currently underway on the far right. It also shows the uptrend commencing in mid-May and the current correction starting June 10. This chart is compiled using 20 pip boxes and 1-hour closing prices (not ideal for trading...use a lower timeframe if trading off Renko chart levels).

Based on the outlook, traders could wait for longer-term price structure trade signals, or they can seek out day trades in alignment within the most recent trend direction.

Thought of the day: instead of trying to learn a system or changing something every time things aren't going well, try reducing the number of mistakes made. Most of us don't trade our strategies very efficiently. We sometimes skip signals, or get into trades late or early. Sometimes we take trades that aren't part of the strategy. Improving efficiency is one the easiest ways to improve profitability, because we don't need to learn anything new. We just strive to get better at what we are already doing. Some ways to improve are discussed here.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.